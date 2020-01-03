5 times Ricky Gervais has rattled Hollywood’s cage at the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for a fifth time later this month. He returns to the event to replace two of America’s biggest stars, Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who took over from talk show host Seth Meyers. Maybe looking for a little bit of added bite and some more controversial headlines, the organisers are giving the stage back to the man (who last appeared in 2016) who can deliver a sarcastic tongue-lashing like no-one else.

During his previous stints hosting the ceremony The Office creator has been notoriously scathing – finding ways to chop down the egos of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Johnny Depp, Bruce Willis and Madonna have all been on the end of the British star’s cutting quips. Here are five of the highlights from the Golden Globes when Gervais has hosted in the past. Hollywood, you’ve be warned.

Charlie Sheen

Arriving to the stage to a smattering of applause, Gervais wasted no time in poking fun at Charlie Sheen. It’s almost as if Gervais foretold the future as weeks later, a wired Sheen claimed he had “tiger blood” in his DNA during a television interview. So far no proof of that…

Advertisement

“It’s going to be a night of partying and heavy drinking – or as Charlie Sheen calls it: breakfast.”

Mel Gibson

After taking a swipe in his 2010 debut, Gervais made another joke at the expense of Australian actor Mel Gibson. In the past, Gibson has been accused of anti-semitism and when arrested in 2006 is alleged to have made racist remarks about the Jewish faith. Not one to forget, Gervais ensured that everyone in the room had a reminder of Gibson’s past.

“Our first presenter is beautiful, talented, and Jewish apparently. Mel Gibson told me that. He’s obsessed. Please welcome Scarlett Johansson.”

A well known Scientologist

With 2011 being one of his best outings as host so far, the comedian skated on thin ice with this dig. Gervais delivered his most libel-worthy joke to date.

Advertisement

“Also not nominated, I Love You Phillip Morris. Jim Carrey and Ewan McGregor, two heterosexual actors pretending to be gay. So the complete opposite of some famous Scientologists, then. My lawyers helped with that joke.”

Johnny Depp

Not one to avoid the big names, Gervais then took on Johnny Depp and his action flop, 2011’s The Tourist. Released to mixed reviews, the host alluded to the stale acting from Depp and the muted response from cinema-goers with this sharp quip. Cue a sheepish but defiant smile from Depp, which the actor himself made fun of at the next awards with Gervais in 2012.

“It was a big year for 3D movies. Toy Story, Despicable Me, Tron. It seemed like everything this year was three-dimensional. Except the characters in The Tourist.”

Plastic faces

In 2010 he started the night with a bang, taking aim at the elastic faces and tight foreheads of the Hollywood stars. After a fun back and forth plugging his original version of The Office instead of the U.S. remake, Gervais turned his attention to the glammed-up stars scattered across the room.

“Looking at all the wonderful faces here today reminds me of the great work that’s been done this year… by cosmetic surgeons.”

This year’s Golden Globes ceremony takes place on 6 January 2020 from 1am GMT