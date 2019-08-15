If you’ve just left school, chances are you’re picking up your A Level results tomorrow morning (August 17). To say it’s a night of mixed emotions is an understatement. Right now, your whole life probably feels like it’s hanging in the balance and you’re imagining all sorts of nightmare scenarios from having to redo the year, to being stuck in your childhood home, working a dead end job for the rest of your life.

Then there’s the excitement – with that envelope-opening tomorrow comes a whole new world of freedom. You can reinvent yourself, move somewhere new, meet new people and take one step closer to being who you want to be. Remember, if it doesn’t work out how you wanted it isn’t the end of the world.

It’s your last day with nothing to do. Tomorrow that changes forever

The Strokes GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this The Strokes GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Sure, you don’t have to move off to uni or start work immediately, but there’s so much to prepare for. Whether that’s pre-move shopping or applying for every job you can find, your days are gonna be pretty packed.

You haven’t disappointed your parents yet

Roleplay GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Roleplay GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Give them a hug knowing that could have all changed by this time tomorrow.

You’re feeling sad about all your friends going their separate ways

Cry GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Cry GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

It’s not like you’ll never see them again, though. There’s always holidays and all of you going to different cities to study is just a good excuse for spending your weekends visiting each other.

But you’re excited to get going on the next chapter of your life

Excited Pumped Up GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & share this Pumped Up GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Yes, you’ve got to leave some things and people behind, but there’s so much ahead of you to explore and achieve. Your future is very much unwritten right now and what’s more exciting than that?

You’re panickedly researching clearing in case you bombed your exams

Panic GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Panic GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

You’re convinced that last exam was a disaster and none of your first choice schools will want you now. Repeat after me: everything will be OK.

Or idly daydreaming about all the people you’ll meet and things you can do in halls

Blake Jenner GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Blake Jenner GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Uni is half about the course and half about the people you meet. You’ll make friends for life and, even if you don’t get on with everyone, you’ll definitely leave with some stories to tell. Plus: NO PARENTS.

You’re reflecting on your school years and realising they weren’t so bad

Not Bad James Corden GIF by The Late Late Show with James Corden – Find & Share on GIPHY The one-stop-shop for all your favorite James Corden, Reggie Watts, Carpool Karaoke and Late Late Show GIFs!

There’s nothing like the end of an era to make everyone misty-eyed. So what if you spent five years engaging in a mental fight to the death with your class nemesis? All that’s behind you now and you’re really gonna miss them.

You’re planning how to celebrate or drown your sorrows once you’ve opened that envelope

The GRAMMYs GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this The GRAMMYs GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

The only thing you should need to plan here is which pub to start at.

Most of all you’re hoping and praying that you’ve got the results you need to get into the uni of your choice or get a good job

Perfect GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Perfect GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

Good luck!