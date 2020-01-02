Release date: TBC

What’s the story?: It sounds like the follow-up to 2018’s ’21st Century Liability’ is coming very soon, and it could have a touch of the Thin White Duke about it. “There’s a song called ‘Mars’ which is important to me ’cause I had a trans man come up to me and say my track ‘Kill Somebody’ last year helped his parents with the community he wanted to be in,” he said of what to expect from the album. “And allowed him to go from being a girl – they sat with him through his transition to be a boy. I thought that was fucking crazy.He told me about his story, about how nobody understood him, and it clicked with me because it reminded me of ‘Life On Mars’ by David Bowie – so I’m paying homage to that. [The album] is kind of a nod to Bowie, and it’s stories about young people.”