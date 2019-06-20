Spoilers ahead!

Over the course of seven episodes, Big Little Lies revealed the interweaving lives of five brilliant, conniving and emotionally troubled women in Monterey (played by a who’s who of award winning actresses) – and had audiences gagging for more.

Now, it’s finally back on our screens – but with 100 percent more Meryl Streep. And although critics are divided on whether the second season lives up to the first, one thing that remains equally excellent is the soundtrack.

If you didn’t manage to get Shazam rolling in time and have been wondering what that song was, don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here are all the songs that have been played in Big Little Lies season two so far.

Episode 1 – What Have They Done?

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – ‘Bad Reputation’

The roaring punk tune was played while Jane (Shailene Woodley) got her son Ziggy ready for his first day of school.

The Spinners – ‘I’ll Be Around’

This one was played by Madeline’s (Reese Witherspoon) daughter Chloe in the car before she got dropped off at school.

Jimmy Ruffin – ‘What Becomes of the Broken Hearted’

We hear Jimmy Ruffin’s soul classic when Nathan (James Tupper) asks Ed (Adam Scott) for help with his wife Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), who’s been different since the death of Perry Wright at the end of season one.

Diana Ross – ‘It’s My House’

Diana Ross’ disco hit is played when we see Renata (Laura Dern) taking part in a photo shoot in her home.

Sufjan Stevens – ‘Mystery of Love’

‘Mystery of Love’ is heard when we see Jane dancing on the beach. Then she’s interrupted by her co-worker, who lets her know that everyone is referring to her and the other women present when Perry died as the “Monterey Five”.

Portishead – ‘The Rip’

This is the song playing on Abigail’s (Kathryn Newton) laptop before her mother, Madeline, confronts about her not wanting to go to college.

Cassandra Wilson – ‘Harvest Moon’

This cover of the Neil Young song is played as Celeste (Nicole Kidman) remembers her husband, Perry.

Sinead O’Connor – ‘All Apologies’

This is heard when Jane sits in her room sketching.

Phoebe Killdeer & The Short Straws – ‘The Fade Out Line’

This is played during the episode’s end credits.

Episode 2 – Tell-Tale Hearts

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – ‘Down By the River’

We hear this song when we see Celeste falling asleep in her car.

Brenton Wood – ‘Great Big Bundle of Love’

This is played while Skye & Bonnie are in the car on the way to school.

Charles Bradley – ‘Let Love Stand a Chance’

Played when we see Jane doing yoga with Bonnie.

Alpha – ‘Somewhere Not Here’

This track is played during a memory Celeste has about Perry.

Jimmy Ruffin – ‘What Becomes of the Broken Hearted’

The second time we hear this song in this season, this time it’s played whilst Renata is in the car with her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling)

Elle King – ‘Good Thing Gone’

This is heard when Abigail and Madeline are talking in the kitchen.

Sufjan Stevens – ‘Redford (for Yia-Yia and Pappou)’

Another Sufjan song for the BLL soundtrack, ‘Redford’ is heard over the top of a montage of all the characters.

Villagers – ‘The Wonder Of You’



This cover of the Elvis song is played at the end of the episode.