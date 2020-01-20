He’s done it again! After surprise releasing ‘Kamikaze’ in 2018, Eminem has dropped another shock album in the form of ‘Music To Be Murdered By’. And although it’s not quite as fiery as its predecessor, Em takes a fair few pops at his haters and long running rivals.

Don’t worry if you’ve missed some of the disses though, because here’s the full, fiery lowdown on everybody Eminem has a go at on his 11th album, track by track.

‘Premonition (Intro)’

The critics and haters

Who: Us rotten music writers, and anyone who didn’t like Em’s last album ‘Kamikaze’.

Advertisement

Why? ‘Kamikaze’ saw him take pops at everyone from Tyler, the Creator and Drake to the Grammys and his ex-wife. Given the swathes of people he dissed, there was a fair bit of backlash, with people calling him “bitter”. Em, however, stands by his comments.

What Em says: “They said my last album I sounded bitter/No, I sound like a spitter/Who ninety percent of/These hypocrites are tryna get rid of.”

Rolling Stone

Who: The American music magazine.

Why? They gave ‘Kamikaze’ 2.5 stars out of 5, a score Eminem did not agree with.

What Em says: “But Rolling Stone stars, I get two and a half outta/Five, and I’ll laugh out loud.”

‘Unaccommodating’

Machine Gun Kelly

Who: Rapper and actor who has historic beef with Slim.

Advertisement

Why? Machine Gun Kelly had cited Eminem as one of his biggest influences, but when he said that Eminem’s daughter was “hot as fuck” it kicked off a long-running beef. On ‘Kamikaze’ Eminem dissed Machine Gun Kelly on ‘Not Alike’, rapping: “Now you wanna come and fuck with me, huh?/This little cock-sucker, he must be feeling himself/He wants to keep up his tough demeanour/So he does a feature”. Kelly responded with his own ‘Rap Devil’, calling Eminem “sober and bored”, adding: “Still can’t cover up the fact the last four albums as bad as your selfie.”

Then Em responded with ‘Killshot’, saying: “I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you/By 29 I had three albums that had blew.” But on ‘Unaccommodating’ it looks like Em could be over their spat, claiming he’s “moving on”.

What Em says: “But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is/I cleansed him of his mortal sins, I’m God and the Lord forgives even the devil worshippers/I’m moving on but you know your scruples are gone when you’re born with Lucifer’s horns.”

Kim, his ex-wife

Who: Kim Scott, Eminem’s high school sweetheart and mother of their daughter Hailie, who he was married to from 1999-2001 and again briefly in 2006.

Why? Em has called out Kim in countless songs, including 2000’s ‘Kim’, and more recently on ‘Nice Guy’: “You say I’m no good at sex/And you think I’m gross and unsexy/…Every word that comes out your mouth’s a fucking lie.”

What Em said: “That bimbo Kim put her lips all the way around this bone and then blow/Like a dusty cartridge from an old Nintendo/Those were the days but I bet you, I’m never gonna be broke again, no.”

‘Leaving Heaven’

Macklemore

Who? American rapper of ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Same Love’ fame.

Why? In the past Eminem has said that Macklemore is “really dope”, so there’s no sign of historical beef here.

What Em said: “Okay, so while Macklemore was keeping his room nice and neat/I was getting my ass beat twice a week.”

His Dad

Who? Eminem’s father, who died of a heart attack last year.

Why? Because he abandoned Eminem and his mother when he was young, moving to California. Em has called out his estranged father numerous times before.

What Em said: “Never met your grandkids, fucking coward/Only gut you had was from your stomach fat.”

‘Stepdad’

His stepfather

Who? Eminem’s stepfather.

Why? On ‘Stepdad’ Eminem accuses his stepfather of abusing both him and his mother.

What Em said: “I, I, hate/My, my stepdad/So tonight I’m sayin’ “Bye-bye stepdad””

‘Marsh’

Trippie Redd

Who? 20-year-old American rapper who’s collaborated with Travis Scott and Lil Yachty.

Why? No historical beef here – so Em clearly just fancied having a pop.

What Em Said: “Trippie Redd, with pills and lean/Sipping meds in the limousine/Getting head, guillotine”

‘Lock It Up’

Joe Budden

Who? ‘Pump It Up’ rapper and broadcaster.

Why? Budden previously hit out at Eminem’s ‘Walk On Water’ saying it was “trash”. On ‘The Ringer’ Em hit back, rapping: “I’m sorry, wait, what’s your talent? Oh, critiquin’/My talent? Oh, bitch, I don’t know who the fuck y’all are.” This time around Em is critical of Budden, calling him a “backstabber”.

What Em Said: “Tryna save at Kroger/So why would I give a fuck about backstabbin’ Trader Joe for?”

‘Fall’

Lord Jamar

Who? American rapper, producer and member of Brand Nubian.

Why? They have a long-running beef, taking hits at each other for years, including on ‘Kamikaze’ track ‘Fall’ where Eminem rapped: “And as far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/Walk up in this house you own/Brush my pelvic bone.”

What Em Said: “I’m more than you bargained for and I am far more worse/Than a forty-some bar Lord Jamar verse… Your group was off the chain but you were the weakest link”