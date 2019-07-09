‘American Horror Story: 1984′ – release date, cast, theme, fan theories and everything we know so far

The FX show will return for a ninth season in 2019

Every season, Ryan Murphy’s award-winning FX horror anthology series American Horror Story manages to delight and revolt fans while constantly reinventing itself. We’ve seen spirits trapped in the purgatory of a haunted house, a terrifying clown on a killing spree and stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and more play multiple roles across multiple timescales.

With American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the eighth instalment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning FX horror anthology series, came to an end in November 2018, it’s time once again for fans to anticipate what could possibly come next. But what can we expect from season 9? Here’s everything we know so far.

Warning: contains spoilers for the first eight seasons of American Horror Story.

Latest updates

Sarah Paulson reportedly won’t play a major part in 1984

A new trailer reveals the title for season 9

When will American Horror Story season 9 premiere?



The ninth series of the anthology horror show will return to screens in the US on September 18, airing on FX every Wednesday at 10pm ET thereafter. A UK broadcast date has yet to be confirmed, but season 8 made its debut on Fox in the UK last year on September 27, two weeks after its US premiere, meaning that British fans can probably expect the ninth season to be running a couple of weeks behind again.

What’s the title?

As the first teaser trailer revealed (see below), season 9 will be called AHS: 1984.

What’s the theme?

While Murphy has remained tight-lipped, we finally know what to expect. Unsurprisingly given the next season’s title, it’s set to be a big homage to the eighties – specifically the slasher flicks of that era, like Friday The 13th and My Bloody Valentine.

This comes after fans began speculating about what to expect. One popular fan theory is that all of the seasons are based around the nine circles of hell from Dante’s Inferno: Murder House being Limbo, Hotel being Gluttony, Freak Show being Greed, Roanoke being Anger, Cult being Heresy, Asylum being Fraud and Coven being Treachery. Ryan Murphy added fuel to the theory by sharing it on Instagram, along with the caption: “Interesting”. With Apocalypse presumably fulfilling the Violence circle, that appears to leave Lust for 1984.

Will it be a ‘crossover’ season?

Despite being a standalone season in its own right, Apocalypse was also a crossover of sorts, bringing back several key characters from past iterations: the demonic baby Michael Langdon from Murder House (as well as fan favourites Tate and Violet), the witches from Coven and even creepy Mr March from Hotel. Murphy has said that he “has something really fun planned” for the Coven witches in the future, but that it won’t be for season 9.

When does production start?

Given its September release date, we’d expect filming to start imminently if it hasn’t already.

Has a trailer been released?

A short teaser trailer was released on April 10. In it, a woman is seen running through the woods and away from a terrifying figure, before shutting herself in a cabin. As she leans against the door sobbing, the blade of a knife is slammed through the door, just missing her head. The whole thing is soundtracked by Billie Eilish‘s ‘Six Feet Under’. Watch it below now.

Will Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson be in it?

For the first season since the show’s conception, Evan Peters won’t feature at all. Speaking to GQ last year, the actor suggested the demanding nature of the series was taking its toll on him, alongside his other work. “It’s been all a massive stretch for me and really difficult to do,” he said. “It’s hurting my soul and Evan as a person. There’s this massive amount of rage that’s been called upon from me, and the emotional stuff that’s been called on me for Pose [Ryan Murphy’s ballroom show] has been heartbreaking, and I’m sick. I don’t feel good.”

In another blow for fans, Sarah Paulson reportedly won’t have a major part in season 9 either, and potentially might not feature at all. According to Variety, sources have confirmed she won’t have a significant role in 1984 but she could make a cameo.

Who else is coming back to AHS 9?

Casting news is scarce right now but we do know AHS regular Emma Roberts will return for season 9, although her role has not yet been revealed.

We can rule out an appearance from Billy Eichner, though, who first appeared in Cult. He replied to a fan on Twitter earlier this year telling them he “had a blast” but “can’t do AHS this year”.

In November 2018, Murphy shared a photo of actors Cody Fern, Finn Wittrock and Darren Criss on Instagram. All three are AHS alumni, Fern making his debut in Apocalypse, Criss in Hotel and Wittrock starring in three seasons to date (Freak Show, Hotel and Roanoke). Could the trio return for key roles in season 9?

Apocalypse saw the return of several fan favourites. Murder House’s Connie Britton returned for the first time since season 1, Dylan McDermott appeared for a third season, Taissa Farmiga made an appearance for a fourth season and previous show staple Jessica Lange reprised her role of Constance Langdon, returning to AHS after a four year absence. Will they return for season 9 too?

Any new actors confirmed for AHS 9?

So far, just the one. Ryan Murphy shared a photo of freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy on his Instagram earlier this year, confirming the Olympic medal-winning sportsman will swap the slopes for the small screen. The gold medallist will play the boyfriend of Emma Roberts’ character, but further details of his part are yet to be confirmed.

How many more seasons will there be?

As well as its upcoming ninth season, AHS has also been commissioned for season 10, despite Murphy recently penning an exclusivity deal with Netflix for future original content.

Murphy’s Netflix deal is said to not affect upcoming AHS appearing on FX and the network boss John Landgraf has stated that the show will run as long as Murphy wants. He told Deadline. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

Murphy previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ll keep doing it for as long as we have the ideas and the momentum. I really love doing it.”