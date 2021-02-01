Last week Arlo Parks released her anticipated debut album, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ (Jan 29). The gorgeous record received the five-star treatment here at NME, hailed as a “sanctuary of compassionate lyricism and groove-along tunes”.

Ahead of its release, we sat down with the breakout star to discuss the creation of her first record, track by trac. “I try and approach each song as its own individual piece,” Parks explains of her creative process. “I think that’s why there’s such a broad palette in terms of how the songs sound on ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’.”

While at first she was concerned about having a thread or a theme that tan throughout the entire record, she says that she “learned that the themes become apparent at the end,” so she could focus on creating the album song by song, which made the whole “a little bit less daunting, and more fun.”

The final results are stunning, with the NME review concluding that it’s “a universal collection of stories that’ll provide solace for listeners of all ages and backgrounds for decades to come.”

Watch above as Arlo Parks talks through the origins and inspiration of each and every track on ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’, discussing working with Paul Epworth in Church Studios, her influences and love of Radiohead, and the reaction to standout single ‘Black Dog’.