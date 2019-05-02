After ‘Avengers: Endgame’, should Marvel take 2020 off?

A bit of breathing room might be just what the MCU needs

**Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead**

You may have heard that there’s a new superhero film out.

Movie fans worldwide are still reeling from the events of last week’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans bow out of the Universe that they helped create. Marvel have understandably been fairly quiet about what comes next after bringing The Infinity Saga to a close, and losing two of their most popular stars. Currently, Spider-man: Far From Home is the only confirmed title with a fixed release date, although rumours about future projects have been floating around.

But should they be so quick to keep the train rolling? Would a bit of time off to draw a line underneath the events of Endgame actually be reinvigorating for a franchise that in many ways is looking to reboot itself? Here’s why it might be a good idea for 2020 to be an MCU-free zone…

Time For Change

Endgame is already a smash hit, making nearly $1.5 billion in less than a week (more than almost all the MCU films made in their entire run). The internet has been awash with reactions, tributes, and a lot of emotion at the climax of what has been the biggest franchise of a generation. While in many ways the Avengers Universe is stronger than it’s ever been, it also faces a big, Thanos-level problem: how on Earth do you follow that up?

Not only is there the issue of crafting another decade long arc for this next phase of the MCU, there’s also the reshuffle of the Avengers hierarchy. While there’s plenty of great heroes to step into Iron Man and Captain America’s shoes, equally some time should be given to work out who takes what role in the team, given the often volatile Steve/Tony dynamic was incredibly important to Avengers movies of the past.

More than anything, however, it gives fans time to miss them. The impact of Endgame has been considerable for fans, and to be hoisted off on another journey so soon may be a little jarring, and hurt future stories that have to be compared with relatively recent success. A calendar year of big screen abstinence would give fans time to process Endgame, and get excited for what comes next.

Guardians Of The Small Screen

A lack of Marvel movies shouldn’t mean to say there should be a lack of Marvel overall. Disney wades into the world of streaming in September with Disney+, the highly anticipated service that includes a number of scheduled Marvel TV shows, such as a Hawkeye spin-off, a ‘what if?’, a series about Loki, and the intriguingly titled WandaVision. Whether prequels or sequels, fans jonesing for more Marvel can get their fix through these new stories, which presumably happen separately to the overall cinematic narrative.

The Dark Side of The Force

Marvel could learn a lesson about over-saturation from their Disney siblings, Star Wars. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger told Bloomberg that the franchise will be on “hiatus” after Episode IX, in order to “reset”. There may be many reasons for this, but surely one of the biggest is the fatigue many fans felt with the saga’s ‘one a year’ release mentality, where an Episode would be followed by spin off stories such as Rogue One and Solo. The latter became the first Star Wars film to lose money, with many pointing to it’s release, just five months after the divisive Episode VIII, as one of the reasons for its failing.

Of course, Marvel has proven to be immune to that kind of fatigue, releasing two to three films annually for the past few years, and currently has three untitled movies scheduled for release in 2020 (although that can always change). However, everyone has their limits, and the superhero factory may want to take this opportunity to do some resetting of its own before a Marvel film becomes an obligation rather than an event.