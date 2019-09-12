"I had two people that I was completely obsessed with: Elliot Smith and Daniel Johnston"

If you look in Beabadoobee’s catalogue, you can see the enduring influence of Daniel Johnston. From the intimate bedroom songwriting, to the hand-drawn artwork and slacker demeanour, the work of the cult artist is crucial to Bea’s work, from debut EP ‘Patched Up’ through to now and the thumping ‘She Plays Bass’.

Johnston died yesterday following a heart attack, aged 58. Tributes from artists including Beck, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and Bright Eyes have already come, but there’s also a new wave of music makers directly influenced by him. Gen Z star Clairo and The 1975’s Matty Healy both shared their condolences for the late star, but none have been shaped and influenced by him quite like by rising star Beabadoobee, as she tells us below.

“I was going to write Daniel Johnston a letter. I have a draft of this letter I was going to send him in my diary, but I never finished it. It was gonna say: ‘You’re such an inspiration; you’re amazing. Everything I do is because of you! I just wish I could meet you and maybe work with you one day.’

I was in Wetherspoons last night when I found out he had died. I’m in a group chat with Matty Healy (I know he’s a big fan) and Jamie Oborne [Dirty Hit boss], and he just said, ‘Daniel Johnston is dead’. I just went to the toilet and he just broke down crying. I was like literally taking a wee and I just broke down crying. It was so intense.

I came across him first when my boyfriend and I watched [2005 documentary] The Devil and Daniel Johnston. That film hit me so hard. It’s like: Fuck. It was made during his most successful moments but also his most vulnerable. I watched the film and I felt I could totally relate to him. He was just this kid didn’t fit in and that made things in his like bedroom and didn’t expect anything. I saw the fact that he was just so strange and motivated with everything he did, and I wanted to be just like him.

That was around the time I started my musical career. I had two people that I was completely obsessed with: Elliot Smith and Daniel Johnston. Everything I did was based on them and everything I did was inspired by them – I got tattoos inspired by the both of them because they were my whole life. The Daniel Johnston tattoo is the bat from ‘Continued Story’; that was his first tag that he did in his school notebooks and on school walls and shit.

I spent so long just constantly listening to him and I didn’t listen to any other artists, because you just get drawn to the guy. His lyrics are just so genuine and he’s so honest with what he says. Now, everything I write is just inspired by what’s in my head. There’s nothing to hide it and I just say it straight just like him. Even down to the production, like all the broken keyboard sounds and just the simplicity of the music and the shitty recordings.

He didn’t purposefully think about doing in a shitty way, or want to make it a trend, but he’s basically the start of the DIY ethic that everyone keeps searching for. He was the one that he did it because he just did it.”