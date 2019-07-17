Trending:

These musicians have made themselves look really old using FaceApp

Because everyone has forgotten this was a thing a few years ago.

Opening up Instagram this week, you could be forgiven for getting a bit of a fright. A sizeable chunk of the internet appears to have aged by at least 40 years, in the briefest blink of an eye, and while the never-ending Brexit negotiations certainly feel as if they’ve been going on for half a century, this is just getting silly. Watching the news shouldn’t age people this much, should it?

Luckily enough, we’re not living in a real-life episode of Black Mirror – everyone’s just jumping onto FaceApp. More or less the opposite of Snapchat’s ‘baby-face’ feature, this app’s ‘old person’ filter gives a preview into how a person might look in a few decades time. 

And it’s not just your mates who are posting their own silver selfies. Loads of musicians – from Drake and Lil Nas X to Billie Eilish and Diplo – have got involved, too. 

Here’s what your feed might look like in approximately forty years…

Diplo

If Popeye did EDM bangers… 

Felt cute might die later

on

Drake

An early preview into Drake’s 2059 menswear collection: available exclusively at M&S.

Best caption wins ovo tickets

on

Billie Eilish

Adele

Half a century later, and still number one in the album charts

@Adele

@Adele

Lil Nas X

He’s gonna take his horse to the Old Town Road

feeling cute might delete later 😌

on

Anderson .Paak

Or should that be, Granderson .Paak?

Brendon Urie

O K I C U @brendonurie

O K I C U @brendonurie

Asap Ferg

Handsome old legend

on

Bill Ryder-Jones

Genuinely can't wait

on

Jonas Brothers

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

on

King Princess

all paths lead me here, amongst my people

on

 

 