These musicians have made themselves look really old using FaceApp

Because everyone has forgotten this was a thing a few years ago.

Opening up Instagram this week, you could be forgiven for getting a bit of a fright. A sizeable chunk of the internet appears to have aged by at least 40 years, in the briefest blink of an eye, and while the never-ending Brexit negotiations certainly feel as if they’ve been going on for half a century, this is just getting silly. Watching the news shouldn’t age people this much, should it?

Luckily enough, we’re not living in a real-life episode of Black Mirror – everyone’s just jumping onto FaceApp. More or less the opposite of Snapchat’s ‘baby-face’ feature, this app’s ‘old person’ filter gives a preview into how a person might look in a few decades time.

And it’s not just your mates who are posting their own silver selfies. Loads of musicians – from Drake and Lil Nas X to Billie Eilish and Diplo – have got involved, too.

Here’s what your feed might look like in approximately forty years…

Diplo

If Popeye did EDM bangers…

Drake

An early preview into Drake’s 2059 menswear collection: available exclusively at M&S.

Billie Eilish

Adele

Half a century later, and still number one in the album charts

Lil Nas X

He’s gonna take his horse to the Old Town Road

Anderson .Paak

Or should that be, Granderson .Paak?

Brendon Urie

Asap Ferg

Bill Ryder-Jones

Jonas Brothers

King Princess