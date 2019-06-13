The 20 most heart-warming Father/Daughter Songs

The bond a father and daughter share is special and irreplaceable. These heart-warming songs describe those feelings best. Plus, it's nearly Father's Day so when you've inevitably forgotten to post a card, call up your dad and play him one of these down the phone.

Paul Simon – ‘Father and Daughter’

Written for the animated film The Wild Thornberrys Movie in 2002 about his daughter Lulu – Simon turned it into a family affair by getting his son Adrian to perform harmonies on the track.

Most heart-warming lyric: “As long as one, and one is two, oh there could never be a father love his daughter more than I love you”

Harry Connick, Jr. – ‘Every Man Should Know’

Connick Jr. is not only famous for his soothing voice, but also his strong bond with his three daughters with whom he often references in his songs. The crooner’s 2013 ode to fatherhood was the pick of the bunch.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Every man should recognise what she’s saying with her eyes, and help with her burdens to bear”

Stevie Wonder – ‘Isn’t She Lovely’

Released in 1976 to celebrate the birth of his daughter Aisha, Wonder’s song describes how much he loves his newborn child, despite the song ending with the sound of Aisha crying.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Isn’t she pretty, truly the angel’s best. I’m so happy we have been heaven blessed”

Loudon Wainwright III – ‘Daughter’

Originally penned by folk singer-songwriter Peter Blevard in 1995, the song reached mainstream audiences in 2007 when Wainwright’s cover featured in the credits of 2007 comedy film Knocked Up.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Every time she blinks she strikes somebody blind. Everything she thinks blows her tiny mind”

Ben Folds – ‘Gracie’

In the 2013 song, Folds describes how quickly time flies as a parent, as he imagines what his daughter Grace will grow up to be like.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Life flies by in seconds. You’re not a baby, Gracie, you’re my friend”

Kanye West – ‘Only One’

Featuring Paul McCartney, the song references both West’s mother and his daughter North – providing a comforting, consoling message for when his daughter goes through the experience of making mistakes in life.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Just like the morning sun, you keep on rising till the sky knows your name”

Billy Joel – ‘Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)’

Originally written as a prelude to 1993 song ‘The River of Dreams’, his daughter Alexa Ray Joel helped inspire turning the melody into a full song – and in 2004 he wrote a children’s book under the same title.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Goodnight, my angel, now it’s time to dream. Dream how wonderful your life will be”

Andrew McMahon – ‘Cecilia and The Satellite’

With help from James Flannigan and Anders Grahn, McMahon wrote the 2014 song for his daughter Cecilia and speaks of how he wishes to protect her for all of her life.

Most heart-warming lyric: “For all the things my eyes have seen, the best by far is you”

John Legend – ‘Right By You (For Luna)’

Legend’s 2016 song was penned in response to the birth of his daughter Luna Simone Stephens six months earlier, in which he is already imagining her fully-grown.

Most heart-warming lyric: “When you’re growing old and feeling out of touch. Listen to this song and just take care And know that I will be there, yeah, I will be there”

Tori Amos – ‘Winter’

First released in 1992 the song details her relationship with her father and reminisces of the sage advice he’s given to her over the years.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Things are going to change so fast. I tell you that I’ll always want you near”

Beyoncé – ‘Daddy Lessons’

Queen Bey takes a progressive approach and thanked her father Matthew Knowles on 2016 album ‘Lemonade’, describing how he helped prepare her for the world around her.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Came into this world, Daddy’s little girl. Daddy made a soldier out of me”