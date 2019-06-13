The 20 most heart-warming Father/Daughter Songs

The bond a father and daughter share is special and irreplaceable. These heart-warming songs describe those feelings best. Plus, it's nearly Father's Day so when you've inevitably forgotten to post a card, call up your dad and play him one of these down the phone.

Jay-Z – ‘Glory’

Two days after she was born in 2012, Jay Z penned this emotional song about his and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy. The newborn became the youngest person in history to appear in the US charts – after Jay included snippets of her heartbeat and cries on the track.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Maybe I paint the sky blue, my greatest creation was you”

Nae & Lo – ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’

Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter released this song in 2013, in which she expresses gratitude for the artistic influence she gave him.

Most heart-warming lyric: “He would never leave me, even though I drive him crazy. Until I get older I’m on daddy’s shoulders”

Loretta Lynn – ‘They Don’t Make’em Like My Daddy’

Originally written by Jerry Chesnut in 1974 – it was Lynn’s country take over that turned the emotional song into a chart topper in the US and Canada.

Most heart-warming lyric: “My daddy wasn’t one that tried to make no big impressions. Just one heck of a man that worked for what he got”

Holly Dunn – ‘Daddy’s Hands’

The country artist’s song about her father became a top 10 hit in the US in August 1986, and in 2016 Dunn and country legend immortalised the song in a poignant duet with Dolly Parton.

Most heart-warming lyric: “I remember daddy’s hands how they held my mama tight and patted my back for something done right”

Bruce Springsteen – ‘When You Need Me’

Springsteen’s emotional ode to his three children Evan James, Jessica Rae and Sam Ryan details the expectance and support of being a father.

Most heart-warming lyric: “And when those mean days come along, we’ll stand together and we’ll take ‘em on. So if you need me just call my name”

Nancy Sinatra – ‘It’s For My Dad’

Written for her iconic father Frank Sinatra in 1977, it was re-released and reappraised when Sinatra passed away 21 years later in 1998.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Always a partner, a playmate and a teacher, ready with a joke when times were sad”

The Beatles – ‘Ain’t She Sweet’

‘Ain’t She Sweet’ was originally penned by Milton Ager for his daughter Shana in 1927, but the best known version was performed by The Beatles at their infamous Hamburg shows in the early ‘60s.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Just cast an eye in her direction, oh me oh my, ‘ain’t that perfection?”

Jack Johnson – ‘My Little Girl’

On 2010 album ‘Into The Sea’ Johnson took influence from his daughter and her musical presence for the album: “she loves to sing. Anytime I start to play piano or guitar she starts to do this little noise and she smiles a lot.”

Most heart-warming lyric: “Hey, little girl, look what you’ve done, you’ve gone and stole my heart and made it your own”

Grouplove – ‘Welcome To Your Life’

On the 2016 track lead vocalists Christian Zucconi and Hannah Hooper celebrate the joy their newborn daughter brings – despite other obstacles arising in their life.

Most heart-warming lyric: “Welcome to your world, my girl, let it be your fantasy”