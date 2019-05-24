You'll want these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases available to buy or pre-order. Check out the best from this week below.

Morrissey – ‘California Son’

NME say:

Ever the divisive figure, Morrissey’s new album is aimed directly at the die-hards. “The unofficial line is that ‘California Son’ is a covers album because Morrissey wants his 12th studio record to speak for itself,” NME’s Jordan Bassett writes in our review of the record, adding: “There are moments of brilliance here… ‘Wedding Bell Blues’, a hit for the soul group 5th Dimension in 1969, is fabulous – breezy and high camp, whistling through its sprightly piano arrangement, a touch of bizarre in the sound of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong crooning away in the background.” However, it’s hardly be one to win over any on-the-fence Moz sympathisers. Not that that’ll matter to the man himself one bit…

Norman Records say:

New album from right-leaning firebrand and former hero Morrissey. It’s a covers LP with appearances by members of Green Day, Grizzly Bear and Broken Social Scene all of whom must have missed the memo about his toxicity amongst the more liberal thinking music industry and fans of his former band. Thankfully though there’s no be-quiffed interpretations of Skrewdriver songs.

Cate Le Bon – ‘Reward’

Sharethrough (Mobile)

NME say:

Some great albums have come from solitary: Bon Iver’s For Emma Forever Ago, Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Heck, even OK Computer saw Radiohead relocate to an isolated Tudor mansion owned by a former Bond girl. Meanwhile, Cate Le Bon’s fifth studio album ‘Reward’ saw the Welsh musician relocate to the Lake District and the Cumbrian mountainside. “There’s a strange romanticism to going a little bit crazy and playing the piano to yourself and singing into the night,” she says. Fans are now able to reap the rewards of that self-imposed exile.

Norman Records say:

You know what? Everything Cate Le Bon involves herself in is of interest. Le Bon’s previous work has encompassed all manner of sounds and quirks; think pop music with a difference. The far-afield sounds of psychedelia, art pop, indie rock and pop meet with wistful guitar lines, fanciful vocals, intriguing lyrics and melodies which skip and wander. Quirky and beautiful songs, delivered with Le Bon’s distinct Welsh Valleys lilt.

Amyl and the Sniffers – ‘Amyl and the Sniffers’

NME say:

When ramshackle Melbourne outfit Amyl and the Sniffers, led by iconoclastic singer Amy Taylor, featured in NME 100, our essential new artists for 2019 earlier this year, we said that they were “ushering a new age of bristling garage-punk”. After writing, recording and releasing their ‘Giddy Up’ EP in just 12 hours, they’re spent a bit more time on their first full-length, with their self-titled debut album out this week via Rough Trade Records. The resulting 11-track LP, which features raucous lead single ‘Monsoon Rock’, is a thoroughly enjoyably, chaotic affair.

Norman Records say:

Self-titled debut album from Australian punk newcomers Amyl and the Sniffers, who have been known to hit the road harder than most. You gotta wonder what exactly a person has to do to be worth of the title ‘sniffer’. I’m sure Amyl has the answers. Features previously released singles ‘Monsoon Rock’, ‘Cup of Destiny’ and ‘Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)’.

Flying Lotus – ‘Flamagra’

NME say:

Take a deep breath now, because Flying Lotus’ new album features a very long list of top-notch collaborators. In order of appearance, there’s: Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Solange… and more. The mammoth 27-track, double LP comes nearly fives years on from the electronic producer’s Grammy-nominated predecessor, You’re Dead!, and it’s out this week.

Norman Records say:

Fresh off making people throw up in the cinema with Kuso, Flying Lotus is back at it again with his latest album Flamagra. As always, the album is a frenetic maelstrom of hip-hop, R&B, jazz, soul, funk, beats, and whatever else Mr Lotus managed to put on between joints.

Hayden Thorpe – ‘Diviner’

NME say:

When Wild Beasts called it a day in 2017, a statement from the band read: “Our hearts and minds have been devoted to the band since we were teenagers… We’re care takers to something precious and don’t want to have it diminish as we move forward in our lives.” We now know what comes next for frontman Hayden Thorpe, with his solo debut ‘Diviner’ out now. And just like he did with Wild Beasts, Thorpe will be putting everything into his new venture: “I often think musicians are kind of like tennis players, in that they become so hyper-specialised at that one very specific thing, they’re actually ultimately very useless at other ways of being,” he recently told us. “Once you’re used to crafting beauty and the cadence of your life is towards trying to create beauty, that becomes the compulsion, and nothing else matches that. That is everything.”

Norman Records say:

It was commendable that the Wild Beasts split up when they did but the concern is…what will happen to the other two? The singers should be ok. I assume the low-voiced one will make a solo album in time but first out the blocks is the high-voiced one also known as Hayden Thorpe. His voice is so distinctive that it’s going to sound like the Wild Beasts but a listen to early tracks reveals a soft sophistication and haunted balladry.

Joan As Police Woman – ‘Live At The BBC’

NME say:

Following her 2018 album ‘Damned Devotion’, Joan As Police Woman – AKA Connecticut native Joan Wasser – takes a look back at her 15-year career to date with the puntastic ‘Joanthology’, the singer-songwriter’s first-ever retrospective release. It includes ‘Live At The BBC, which – as you might have guessed – features live recordings from a session Wasser did for BBC 6 Music. ‘Live At The BBC’ arrives as a standalone, limited edition sky blue vinyl release.

Norman Records say:

That’s a really small bath. Was that bath at the BBC? It looks only about big enough to bathe Paul Daniels in. Anyway this is a collection of songs Joan As Policewoman songs recorded at the hallowed halls of Auntie for various shows on 6 Music. Shows off Joan Wasser’s smooth but knotty dance pop tracks at their best.

65daysofstatic – ‘No Man’s Sky: Music For An Infinite Universe’

NME say:

The music of 65daysofstatic has always sounded vast and out of this world, so who better to soundtrack a video game about infinite universes than the Sheffield post-rockers themselves? Despite much hype, upon its release in 2016 our resident gamer Mark Beaumont concluded that it was “a triumph of scope and ambition”. With 18 quintillion planets on offer, and with instalments of the game still coming out, there’s plenty to explore and 65daysofstatic’s soundscapes offer a perfect soundtrack to accompany that heady voyage.

Norman Records say:

Epic game No Man’s Sky is part space opera, part galactic filibuster, offering an endlessly generative online universe for you to travel around — in which the designers have claimed you will never meet a fellow traveller. Supplying the soundtrack to this infinite labour of love? 65daysofstatic, of course. They used new programmes to create a supplementary generative soundtrack for the game. It’s just like the old saying goes: in space… there are post-rock bands.

Sebadoh – ‘Act Surprised’

NME say:

‘Act Surprised’ is the ninth LP from alt-rock veterans Sebadoh, led by Dinosaur Jr’s Lou Barlow and the first released via Fire Records (the indie label that brought us Pulp, Teenage Fanclub and more, rather than anything to do with that nightmare influencer festival). You might think you know what to expect from Barlow and co by now, but think again. In fact, they’ve even compared one of the tracks from their new album to an Ariana Grande song. Who’d have envisioned that?

Norman Records say:

Take a look at these grizzled men. Those are the sort of rough hewn looks that only come after years dedicated to lo-fi guitar rock. Yup Sebadoh are back with their first album since 2013’s ‘Defend Yourself’. With classic original line up in place they return with 15 further dysfunctional college rock tunes harking back to their ’90s heyday.

Earth – ‘Full Upon Her Burning Lips’

NME say:

‘Full Upon Her Burning Lips’, the first album from drone-metallers Earth since 2015, sees them get a bit ‘sexy’ (something we never thought we would say of a drone-metal band). “I wanted this to be a ‘sexy’ record,” says frontman Dylan Carlson. “A record acknowledging the ‘witchy’ and ‘sensual’ aspects in the music. Sort of a ‘witch’s garden’ kind of theme, with references to mind altering plants and animals that people have always held superstitious beliefs towards. A conjuror or root doctor’s herbarium of songs, as it were.” That’s us sold then.

Norman Records say:

Dylan Carlson looks older all of a sudden. Mind you, Earth have been putting out records for some 30 years and, to be honest, we’re probably remembering what he looked like from a picture in 1991. Anyway, this is the new album pre-grunge metal duo Earth and it’s called Full Upon Her Burning. LP and CD is out on Sargent House.

Purple Mountains – ‘Purple Mountains’

NME say:

We’ve not heard any new music from American indie-rock cult hero David Berman since his former band Silver Jews broke up in 2009. Upon his band’s split, he remarked: “I always said we would stop before we got bad. If I continue to record I might accidentally write the answer song to [REM’s] Shiny Happy People.” It seems like Berman’s back to his best though and, despite its altered moniker, Purple Mountains brings much of the introspection, wit and wryness that made Silver Jews’ music so poignant and great.

Norman Records say:

Here it is then. Purple Mountains. The new name for David Berman. The new name for Silver Jews. This is his first music in ten years and the loss of his voice has been sad for indie rock. We are promised hand crafted country rock full of wit and wisdom and his most bare record to date. Good to have him back.