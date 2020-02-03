Brad Pitt’s BAFTAs 2020 message proves he should be named Hollywood’s king of comedy already

Brad Pitt wasn’t even at the BAFTAs tonight (February 2) but he still made his presence known. The actor had to drop out of attending the ceremony in London at short notice due to “family obligations” but continued his campaign of the 2020 awards season to be named Hollywood’s comedy king regardless.

When Pitt was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, co-star Margot Robbie went to collect the award on his behalf. Once up on the stage, she delivered a little surprise to the audience – a message from Brad himself.

In the missive, he not only poked fun at himself but Britain as a whole, taking good-natured aim at the Royal Family and the Brexit split. “Hey Britain, heard you just became single – welcome to the club,” he began, laughter ringing around the Royal Albert Hall. “Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.”

After reading some of Pitt’s thank yous, Robbie got her own laugh when she condensed her co-star’s sentiments to “He goes on to thank you again, blah blah blah – it’s a bit much really”. And then came the final kiss-off – a salute to one of the issues giving the Royal Family a bit of a headache right now.

“He says he’s going to name this Harry cos he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him,” Robbie said, adding a quick “His words, not mine!” for safety. Unlike after the other royal mention of the night, even the anointed members of the crowd seemed to be tickled by Pitt. When the camera cut to Prince William and Kate Middleton, their faces were both plastered with huge grins.

Of course, awards season isn’t quite over yet – there’s still the Oscars to come next weekend (February 9). After he wore a name tag to the nominees luncheon last week, we’re expecting a big finish from Pitt – here’s hoping he wins in LA just so we can hear one more speech from him. And if he ever gets bored of acting, we’d suggest he looks into a new career in stand-up comedy.