Celebrating the power of live music with Grolsch

AD feature with Grolsch

There’s nothing quite like the power of live music – a fact we’ve all been reminded of as we’ve made an emotional return lately to venues across the country. Gigs – whether they’re the sticky-floored tiny venue kind or uniting a humongous stadium – can be life-changing, mindset-altering events, often when you least expect it.

There’s something about the super-charged nature of a concert that makes that so. Watching our favourite artists do what they do best awakens the passion within us, until we’ve formed a roaring crowd, bellowing back lyrics and iconic riffs; brought together with our fellow music lovers by something as simple as a song.

Gigs are places where real connections are made – ones that bring you a new lifelong friend and concert buddy, or spark the flame of romance. There’s a reason why we see so many proposals on stage, as soon-to-be betrothed couples reminisce on the gigs where they first met or first realised they couldn’t be without their partner. The buzz of live music heightens every emotion and opens us up to new possibilities that, in turn, take us down untrodden paths to fresh adventures.

Of course, any live music event isn’t complete without a beverage in hand and Grolsch – the Best Live Act and beer sponsors of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – is the perfect partner for the gig-going experience. Double brewed to deliver the ideal balance of double the delicious flavour with even more refreshment, it’s a lager that’s as impactful as a searing guitar solo piercing through a packed stadium. Its golden nectar is probably the only thing that could distract you from those between-set debates about the newest releases and latest music news.

Over the years, Grolsch has been entwined with the music world. In the ‘80s, boyband Bros adorned their shoes with its iconic ‘swing-top’ bottle lids, igniting a fashion trend. Symphonies have been created using its bottles as instruments with the Philharmonic Orchestra, bringing an unexpected twist to live music.

More recently, the brand has explored the connection between emotions and music in its unique campaigns. Come March 2, when the BandLab NME Awards 2022 once again takes over London’s O2 Academy Brixton, it will forge yet more links – celebrating the cream of the current crop of musical talent with a beer made with as much passion as their craft is.