Come and party like it's 2007

For those in the know, Club NME was once a Friday-night staple: a club night where the skinny-jean-clad cool kids would flock in droves to drink cheap pints and get sweaty to the latest indie bangers.

Well, times have changed, but not that much. Here at NME Towers, we were lamenting the loss of the once-legendary club night – which previously held a residency at London’s KOKO – and so we thought, let’s bloody well bring it back.

Next Friday [August 16] , Club NME rises from the ashes like a beautiful, hipster phoenix. The premise is simple: for a mere £5.50, you get to see two new(ish) bands and dance your socks off to the freshest indie and alternative pop bangers. Times have changed, so alongside the odd Arctic Monkeys tune, expect to hear the likes of Billie Eilish, IDLES, Mallrat, Sheer Mag, Squid and more 2019 NME favourites.

Spinning tunes will be NME staff new and old (we like to keep things in the family) and performing live will be the inimitable Saint Leonard (and his band featuring members of The Horrors, Klaxons and Toy). Saint Leonard will be followed by a yet-to-be-announced special guest.

Tickets are going fast. Grab your tickets to Club NME now for £5.50 via DICE or for a fiver on the door (but take the chance they’ll be sold out)

Doors open at 7:30pm and we run until 1am.

The address is Moth Club, Valette St, London E9 6NU.

See you down the front.