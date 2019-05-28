Cocktails, goblins and psychedelic porn crumpets: inside the Jägerhaus at All Points East in pictures

The Jägerhaus cocktail-rock emporium was the place to be on Saturday 25th May

Now, where at All Points East could you expect to find singers riding their bandmates across the stage to blaxploitation backing tracks, indie heroes playing barman, impromptu mass basketball competitions and proud paeans to Royal Tunbridge Wells? That’ll be the Jägerhaus, a huge wooden roadhouse shack in the centre of the site where the finest – and occasionally freakiest – acts went down as brilliantly as the cocktails. Here’s what went down on Saturday in the coolest juice joint in town…