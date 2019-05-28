Cocktails, goblins and psychedelic porn crumpets: inside the Jägerhaus at All Points East in pictures

The Jägerhaus cocktail-rock emporium was the place to be on Saturday 25th May
Now, where at All Points East could you expect to find singers riding their bandmates across the stage to blaxploitation backing tracks, indie heroes playing barman, impromptu mass basketball competitions and proud paeans to Royal Tunbridge Wells? That’ll be the Jägerhaus, a huge wooden roadhouse shack in the centre of the site where the finest – and occasionally freakiest – acts went down as brilliantly as the cocktails. Here’s what went down on Saturday in the coolest juice joint in town…
The throng descends
As soon as doors (well, tubular opening) opened, All Points East grabbed their free promotional bandanas and piled into the bar of delights
The vibe is imbibed
Our favourite was the Purple Stag, well worth hunting down.
Pregoblin
The live room doors slid open at 1.30pm for an opening set by Yorkshire bluesman Billy No Mates, followed by Pregoblin, fresh from touring with Fat White Family and inspiring their most sumptuous new album track 'Oh Sebastian'. There was nothing sumptuous about the duo's '80s style karaoke pop, Bontempi opera tunes and huge soul epics about Tunbridge Wells.
Pregoblin
It all sounded like Yoko Ono, Anna Calvi and The Human League in a Lucky Voice, and ended with singer Jessica Winter riding her bandmate Alex Sebley like a bucking bronco to a blaxploitation track. Which ticks all our boxes, obviously.
Aaaand relax
After which, the crowd needed a calming drink.
Sinead O Brien
Sinead O Brien proved a more sophisticated experience, lacing artful rock with deeply poetic spoken-word imagery: "everything is standing inside a frame..."
Miya Folick
Then Californian soul-barer Miya Folick stunned the Haus with her solo electric snippet of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' and anthems of misery and emancipation. "If you want my lips and don't want my words, you don't want a woman", she bellows on a song dedicated to Harvey Weinstein. Packs a powerful punch.
Flamingods DJ
Out in the courtyard bar, Flamingods took to the decks while revellers recovered with a cocktail or two and a mass game of basketball on the Haus hoop.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
The rock resumed with the barbed wire blues and squealed Queen solos of Perth's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
The first mosh-pit of the day opened up at one point, and this lucky chap appears to have found the crumpet.
Gruff Rhys
Headliner Gruff Rhys made sure to have his most important prop centre stage
Gruff Rhys
He hit the stage as impromptu barman, dishing out shots to the front row in preparation for a gorgeous set of campfire politicising.
Gruff Rhys
You can read our full review of Gruff's beguiling show here
Fat White Family DJ
Fat White Family rounded off the day on the courtyard decks, inspiring the more intrepid ravers to ride the twig-stag in celebration. See you there next weekend...