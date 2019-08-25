“Dave Grohl told us not to fuck it up”: The Chats on the time Josh Homme, Alex Turner and pals came to their show

The Chats have revealed what happened when Josh Homme, Dave Grohl, Alex Turner and Matt Helders showed up to their gig in LA earlier this year.

The Aussie “shed-rock” band invited Josh Homme down after supporting his band Queens Of The Stone Age on tour, but wasn’t quite anticipating a guestlist like that.

“We knew Josh was coming because we texted him to come down,” the band tell NME backstage at Reading Festival. “He said ‘chuck us on for a plus three’ and we thought he’d be bringing his kids. I walked outside to go on stage and there’s Dave Grohl, Alex Turner, Matt Helders and all the boys”.

Any advice from the lads, then? “Dave Grohl told me ‘don’t fuck it up’ before we went on.”

When asked about which of those artists they’d like to collaborate with, the band cited Dave Grohl and his affiliation with Sound City Recording Studios. The Foo Fighters frontman produced and directed a film about the studio in 2013.

The band also expanded on why they prefer the term “shed-rock” instead of ‘punk’. “Punk is very limiting as a genre and everyone who is a real punk hates fake punks, ie: us,” they say.

The band play at London’s Forum later this year, alongside shows in Oxford, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester.