AKA a good excuse to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Oasis' debut album by watching some classic vids
The Glastonbury ‘94 gig
A year later they were headlining the joint, naturally.
“Eh eh eh eh eh eh, I’ve never been an abuser, but a user…”
From 2016’s Supersonic, the best film ever made
Crystal meth at the Whisky A Go Go!
Bad times in September ‘94. Straight up the tubular bells!
The best version of ‘Live Forever’, ever ever ever
From Maine Road, in ‘96.
The interview in a Parisian cafe
“My name’s Noel, his name’s Liam”.
Great coats, hand on mic
Rockin’.
“I ain’t no hooligan!”
Look how much they love each other!
The absolute madness of ‘Bring It On Down’ in Chicago
Featuring: LG looking swank in his spectacles.
Liam and Bonehead on BBC Radio Wales
Can you believe how sweet these guys are with each other?
This electric version of ‘Married With Children’
From a Radio 1 live session at Maida Vale studios (starts at 3.22, if you’re in a hurry).
This acoustic version of ‘Supersonic’
December 1993, at Maida Vale Studios, four months before it was released as a single. The voice, man: “You make me LAAAAFFFFFF”.
‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’, ‘Columbia’ ‘Digsy’s Dinner’ – live by the sea
For the good people of Southend.
And finally… this Making of Definitely Maybe documentary
Released for the 20th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’, in 2014, and featuring all the lads: Liam, Noel, Bonehead, McCarroll, McGee, Morris, Russell, Archer, Dutt, Coyle, Furmanovsky, Mani, Digsy. No Guigsy though. Please can someone check that Guigsy is okay? Nice one.