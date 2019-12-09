Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Justin Hawkins, The Darkness

According to rock legend, what did you insist the then-NME editor did in order for you to appear on the cover?

“The way I remember it, he offered to kiss my shoes. (Laughs)”

CORRECT. Kiss your shoes.

“I wasn’t interested at the time. NME was the thing that tried to kill us before we started. We were overlooked in the early days and I was bitter about that. And also drunk so forgive me!”

Water under the bridge – it was a different time….

“Actually, that culture of slagging people off really excited me – I used to enjoy it. Now you have to be careful what you say – which doesn’t suit me. That’s not what I got into this business for! When you slagged people off and saw them in real life, there was always an understanding that was the game. Tom [Chaplin] from Keane is a lovely guy and I really respect his singing, but I always used to slag him off because he’s not us – and as such he deserves to be slagged off (Laughs). He was the one who took it the best. We slagged The Strokes off and then we went on tour with them round Australia and we got on really well with those guys. Well, until they read what we said! (Laughs)”

That ‘Big Day Out’ 2004 Australian tour line-up was bizarre…

“Metallica, Muse, The Strokes, us, The Black Eyed Peas. On paper, you wouldn’t expect it to be compatible but it was a great laugh. I remember [Metallica frontman] James Hetfield was always trying to look after me and get me to moderate my behaviour and then, conversely, I had Lars [Ulrich, Metallica drummer] doing the opposite and totally enabling me and getting me to be even worse than I was! And it was fun to see the contrasting approaches within one band. Everybody copes in a different way – well actually, not everybody copes (Dry laugh).”