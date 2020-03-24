How Travis Scott-endorsed rapper and singer Don Toliver became one of 2020’s most exciting artists

Even if you haven’t mastered the Tik-Tok routine to his viral banger, you need to know Don Toliver. His fame has exploded over the past six months thanks Toliver’s trademark blend of rap with R&B, his distinct crackling vocals having become something of a signature. Despite his success, though, the world still doesn’t know much about this 25-year-old Texan. Let’s try and unravel the mystery, shall we?

Humble beginnings

Born Caleb Zackery Toliver, Don was born and raised in southwest Alief, Houston. As is the case with most artists, his parents’ own musical preferences influenced his current style. Growing up listening to R&B legends such as Maxwell and his favourite Sade, he learnt how to sing from the best. And after playing around in the studio with his buddy, Young Josh 93, he realised he could be something. The duo released numerous tracks and even put out a mixtape together. Don was snapped up by Atlantic Records and…

… He blew up

Gaining a little buzz from the numerous collaborations he did with Young Josh, he got his deal and released a few solo singles – one being ‘Diva’, his breakthrough tune. The jumpy club track, which was remixed by Kevin Gates, blew up as he was added to infamous Spotify playlists such as RapCaviar and Most Necessary. The track enthralled the rap community. So when he released the highly anticipated ‘Donny Womack’, paying homage to the R&B legend Bobby Womack, his fan base were buzzing to hear that what happened next.

A co-sign from Travis Scott!

When Toliver’s signature vocals appeared on Travis Scott’s massive 2018 album ‘Astroworld’ (on the astral, Platinum-selling ‘Can’t Say’), many wondered just who this blond dread-haired man was. It should have been obvious: he’s long been vocal about the fact that he’s signed to Scott’s label Cactus Jack, and has a chain with the label’s logo on it.

TikTok fame beckoned

With all the speculation around Toliver, and with the help of the ingenious marketing tool – TikTok – he singles, such as ‘No Idea’, went viral. The sultry slow jam had everyone whining their arms dancing with their pals, dogs, soulmates – you name it. And everyone’s love for the infectious dance made Don Toliver rap’s new super crooner.

So what’s next?

Having found his place in the mainstream rap scene, Don Toliver can certainly hold his own – he more than held his own on Travis Scott’s ‘JACKBOYS’ project, which featured Migos, Young Thug and the late Pop Smoke. And Toliver’s newest record, the recent ‘Heaven Or Hell’, is packed with wall-to-walls bangers for a viral debut. We haven’t heard the last from Don Toliver.