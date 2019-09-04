Drunk Taylor Swift is the glorious viral meme we didn’t know we needed

Thank god our nights out don't end like this

We’ve all been there – on the dancefloor several shots deep, suddenly possessed by the need to dance. And not only dance, but perform some kind of loosely interpretative routine that involves acting out the lyrics to whatever’s blasting over the speakers. Your slightly less inebriated mates will get their phones out and upload your endearingly cringe-worthy production to the ‘gram and you wake up the next morning with a monster hangover and a lock screen full of notifications.

Thank your lucky stars you’re not a celebrity though. If you were, say, I dunno… Taylor Swift, you’d become a viral meme that will likely live on for quite some time. Turns out she knows all about this hypothetical situation because a night out earlier this month panned out very much like it.

While celebrating being one of only two artists to clock up 10 nominations for the 2019 MTV VMAs at the start of August, Swift was filmed by drag queen A’keria Davenport doing a dramatic rendition of her own song ‘You Need To Calm Down’ at New York bar Beauty & Essex. Was she drunk? We don’t know for sure but the internet has decided resoundingly yes, Taylor Swift is our all-drinking, all-dancing spirit animal and her OTT gestures can 100 percent be reframed to fit any situation we damn well please, from how emotional Swift’s music makes us to having to face yet another working week to expectation vs reality of adulthood.

#DrunkTaylor even made some TV news reports in America. Imagine! Videos of your inebriated dancing in the club! On national TV! For your parents, friends, colleagues, neighbours, old schoolteachers to witness and laugh at! No! Thank! You!

Mock Swift all you like throwing a pretend tantrum on a sofa or boxing the air to lyrics about a knockout, but we salute her for bringing some joy to the internet and at her own expense.