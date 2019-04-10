It’s been a thrilling couple of years for Dua Lipa, whose 2017 debut album and sundry one-off singles have catapulted her from plucky hopeful to pretty much the biggest female UK pop star in record time.

The 23-year-old has collaborated with a host of A-Listers including Calvin Harris and Black Pink, achieved two UK Number Ones and was the UK’s most streamed female artist in 2018.

Dua has said her new album is “coming soon”, and “sounds like a dancercise class”

The pop star shared a message from the studio and revealed she’s been working with Nile Rodgers

When can we expect new music from Dua Lipa?

In a new interview with BBC in July, Dua has said to expected new music “soon”. “It’s been a long time coming so I’m super-happy,” she said, while revealing her nerves about releasing album two.

What is the name of the new Dua Lipa album?

Currently unconfirmed, but the star has tweeted that she does think she may have the name of the album sorted.

What is the release date of the new Dua Lipa album?

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa said her only rule for 2019 was “working really hard to get my new album out.”

She has been writing material for it since early 2018 and tweeted that she already has a title in mind. So definitely expect to see a second album sometime this year.

What will the new Dua Lipa album sound like?

Dua Lipa told NME her new album is “pop” but with “more diverse sounds.” She said: “I’m trying not to stray too far away from my sound which I have described as “dance crying” for a while.”

Similarly, she told GQ the album would be full of pop songs to dance to, as well as darker songs about heartbreak and manipulative relationships.

There will also be nuanced influence from “throwback” artists such as Outkast and Prince, who she had been listening to over 2018.

In a studio update in April, Lipa said touring had made her realise she wanted her second album to have “a lot more live instrumentation.” How that will affect the sound is unclear but, speaking to Elle, she added that although she’d yet to decide the tracklist the contenders so far were “all songs you can sing along to.”

What is likely to be on the album?

She released a super deluxe version of her debut album last October, adding three new singles and her four collaborations from 2017 and 2018. Therefore, expect all new music on her new album.

Will there be any big collaborations on the next Dua Lipa album?

In an update from the studio, Lipa revealed that she had been working with Nile Rodgers. “I was in the studio last night with the legend Nile Rodgers and I was on the brink of tears as I saw more life being brought into these records!” she wrote on Twitter along with photos of the pair hard at work.

It’s possible Dua Lipa might also get together again with Ariana Grande, after the two recorded a song in early 2018 but decided not to release it. She has named ideal collaborators in the past as Pink, Frank Ocean and Alicia Keys, so watch this space.

Will Blackpink be on the Dua Lipa album?

Dua Lipa and all-female K-pop band Blackpink previously collaborated on the super deluxe edition of Lipa’s debut album with the track ‘Kiss and Make Up’. The team-up was raved about by fans, although it only reached 36 in the UK charts. A future collaboration hasn’t yet been confirmed, but could be a potential