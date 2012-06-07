We provide the location – the music is up to you…

We’ve all watched a music video and wondered, “where is that?” Be it Justin Bieber hanging out in Fjadrárgljúfur Canyon in Iceland, or Lana Del Rey in France’s Palace of Fontainebleau, it’s easy to be jealous of the stunning locations used in these vids.

But if instead of envying your favourite artists you want to feel like you’re in your very own music video, then Tobago should be your next holiday destination. With its gorgeous unspoilt beaches and crystal clear waters, as well as miles of lush (and protected!) rainforest and striking wildlife, it’s basically as close as you can get to paradise on earth.

Tempted? Why wouldn’t you be! But if you need a bit more persuading we’ve got you – here are five locations in Tobago that’ll make you feel like you’re in your own music video. It’s down to you to sort the song…

Nylon Pool

Just off Pigeon Point is Nylon Pool, which is basically a natural swimming pool, only in the middle of the sea. With its white sands and turquoise blue water, rumour has it that if you swim in it you’ll leave looking ten years younger…

Argyle Falls

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Tobago’s tallest waterfall stands at 175 feet, with water that flows over three dramatic drops. It’s well worth the 20-minute hike from Roxborough, and once you’re there you can take a dip in the pool at the bottom, or hike into the mist on its second level.

No Man’s land

Located in the south of the island, this is one of the most remote beaches on Tobago. Only accessible by boat, it means it’s basically untouched; but if the crystal waters don’t convince you, it’s worth visiting here on a bioluminescence kayak tour. This is when the bioluminescent plankton gives off light during the night, turning the waters into a futuristic sea nightclub.

Speyside

For some of the most exciting dives on the island take a trip up to the village of Speyside in the north. Here you can visit Kelleston Drain, which is where you can find the world’s biggest brain coral. It’s a real life Attenborough documentary, and you may be able to spot manta rays, nurse sharks and barracuda.

Englishman’s Bay

Nestled between the Caribbean Sea and the rainforest is the stunning Englishman’s Bay. This secluded beach is often considered one of the most beautiful on the island, but despite this it doesn’t draw as many people as the island’s other sands. So if you’ve ever dreamed of luxuriating on a private beach – this is the next best thing.