The Worthy Farm bash returns with another packed line-up

After a fallow year in 2018, Glastonbury returns in June to properly get festival season underway. As usual, the organisers have gone and booked a line-up that’s full of diversity and surprises, all the way from the Pyramid to the Kidzfield. Now you’ve got your tickets secured, it’s time to dig into exactly who you’re going to watch on the best weekend of the year – and when.

The festival have now revealed the full line-up and stage times – so get planning.

The Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY

STORMZY: 22:15 – 23:45

GEORGE EZRA: 20:15 – 21:15

MS. LAURYN HILL: 18:00 – 19:15

BASTILLE: 16:15 – 17:15

SHERYL CROW: 14:30 – 15:30

TOM ODELL: 13:15 – 14:00

BJORN AGAIN: 11:45 – 12:45

SATURDAY

THE KILLERS: 21:45 – 23:45

LIAM GALLAGHER: 19:15 – 20:30

JANET JACKSON: 17:45 – 18:35

HOZIER: 16:00 – 17:00

ANNE-MARIE: 14:40 – 15:30

CARRIE UNDERWOOD: 13:15 – 14:15

THE PROCLAIMERS: 11:45 – 12:45

SUNDAY

THE CURE: 21:30 – 23:30

VAMPIRE WEEKEND: 19:30 – 20:30

MILEY CYRUS: 17:45 – 18:45

KYLIE MINOGUE: 15:45 – 17:00

YEARS & YEARS: 13:45 – 14:45

MAVIS STAPLES: 12:15 – 13:05

LANGA METHODIST CHURCH CHOIR: 11:00 – 11:45

The main stages are where you’ll find the really big guns, be they headliners Stormzy, The Cure, and The Killers, 2019 legends slot holder Kylie, unpredictable pop star Miley Cyrus, or the always mad fer it Liam Gallagher, who will all be on hand to entertain the Pyramid Stage crowds.

Responding to doubters, Stormzy promised Glasto-goers an “iconic” performance.

“There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh he hasn’t got no number one song’ or, ‘Oh he’s got one album out, he’s not ready’,” he said in an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty. “I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Reassuring festival-goers that they’re not going to be let down with his performance, he continued: “If you think I got booked for Glastonbury headline to come there and not give you an iconic headline performance, you’ve gone crazy.”

Meanwhile, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers told NME that the band had unfinished business with the festival following the last time they headlined in 2007.

“I’d forgotten about it! We were the secret band a couple of years ago and that was a fantastic experience, but I had forgotten about the previous headline slot that we’d done in 2007,” Flowers told NME. “There were some sound restrictions which have since gone away, and we had the PA cut out a couple of times. I think we can do better. We’ve played about 700 shows since then so we’re a better band with more songs now.

“We appreciate the tradition and what it means to headline Glastonbury. It’s huge. I used to buy NME Magazine while growing up in Vegas and I remember cutting out an aerial picture of Glastonbury and putting it on my wall.”

Eavis has also revealed some of the running order for the festival, telling fans Miley Cyrus’ set will “go into” Kylie Minogue’s. The festival organiser also revealed Years & Years will perform on the Pyramid Stage.

The Other Stage

FRIDAY

TAME IMPALA: 22:15 – 23:45

TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB: 20:15 – 21:15

SNOW PATROL: 18:30 – 19:30

THE LUMINEERS: 17:00 – 18:00

MAC DEMARCO: 15:30 – 16:30

THE WOMBATS: 14:00 – 15:00

MØ: 12:30 – 13:30

THE VACCINES: 11:00 – 12:00

SATURDAY

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS: 22:15 – 23:45

COURTEENERS: 20:45 – 21:30

SIGRID: 19:00 – 20:00

JOHNNY MARR: 17:30 – 18:30

LEWIS CAPALDI: 16:00 – 17:00

MAGGIE ROGERS: 14:30 – 15:30

FANTASTIC NEGRITO: 13:00 – 14:00

THE CAT EMPIRE: 11:30 – 12:30

SUNDAY

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS: 22:00 – 23:15

DAVE: 20:15 – 21:15

BILLIE EILISH: 18:45 – 19:45

LOYLE CARNER: 17:15 – 18:15

BRING ME THE HORIZON: 15:45 – 16:45

BABYMETAL: 14:35 – 15:15

SLAVES: 13:00 – 14:00

CIRCA WAVES: 11:50 – 12:30

SK SHLOMO: 11:00 – 11:25

The Other Stage will boast sets from Aussie psych wonders Tame Impala, rave icons The Chemical Brothers, and British indie legend Johnny Marr while rising star Sam Fender is expected to pack out the John Peel Tent. Up in The Park, things will be no less unmissable with the likes of Fat White Family, King Princess, IDLES, Rex Orange County, and Hot Chip confirmed to be gracing the stage.

Billie Eilish will be one of the must-see acts of the festival following the response to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ earlier this year. Previously scheduled to perform in the John Peel Tent, Emily Eavis has since confirmed the LA teen has been given an upgrade to the Other Stage, and the stage times confirm she’ll be one of the last acts on the stage on Sunday.

West Holts

FRIDAY

JON HOPKINS: 22:15 – 23:40

JORJA SMITH: 20:30 – 21:30

MARIBOU STATE: 19:00 – 20:00

THE COMET IS COMING: 17:30 – 18:30

BCUC: 16:00 – 17:00

SWINDLE: 14:30 – 15:30

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE: 13:00 – 14:00

THE MAUSKOVIC DANCE BAND: 11:30 – 12:30

SATURDAY

WU-TANG CLAN: 22:15 – 23:45

JUNGLE: 20:30 – 21:30

NENEH CHERRY: 19:00 – 20:00

LIZZO: 17:30 – 18:30

SLOWTHAI: 16:15 – 17:00

EZRA COLLECTIVE: 14:45 – 15:45

GRUPO MAGNETICO: 13:15 – 14:15

THE TURBANS: 11:30 – 12:30

SUNDAY

JANELLE MONÁE: 21:45 – 23:15

KAMASI WASHINGTON: 20:00 – 21:00

ROY AYERS: 18:30 – 19:30

FATOUMATA DIAWARA: 17:00 – 18:00

THIS IS THE KIT: 15:30 – 16:30

JEFF GOLDBLUM & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA: 14:00 – 15:00

HOLLIE COOK: 12:30 – 13:30

KOKOROKO: 11:00 – 12:00

Offering “a fantastic line-up crammed with incredible hip hop, electronica, soul, R&B, jazz, psych, world music and much more,” the 2019 West Holts bill shows Jon Hopkins headlining Friday alongside Jorja Smith and Maribou State with The Comet Is Coming among those confirmed, while the bill on Saturday is topped by Wu-Tang Clan, Neneh Cherry, Jungle, Lizzo and Slowthai among others.

The stage will be closed by Janelle Monae, Kamasi Washington, This Is The Kit, Jeff Goldblum and many more.

“We have got Janelle Monae headlining the West Holts stage,” said Emily Eavis earlier this year. “[When she last played in 2015 was incredible, that show really was brilliant. You could have watched it with the sound off, and it really would have been incredible. It will be quite a moment.”

JOHN PEEL STAGE

FRIDAY

INTERPOL: 22:30 – 23:45

PALE WAVES: 21:00 – 22:00

AURORA: 19:30 – 20:30

ROSALÍA: 18:00 – 19:00

POND: 16:30 – 17:30

SAM FENDER: 15:15 – 16:00

GOAT GIRL: 14:00 – 14:45

MAHALIA: 12:45 – 13:30

PIP BLOM: 11:30 – 12:15

SATURDAY

TBA: 22:30 – 23:45

BUGZY MALONE: 21:00 – 22:00

SHARON VAN ETTEN: 19:30 – 20:30

LOW: 18:00 – 19:00

FREYA RIDINGS: 16:30 – 17:30

SHURA: 15:15 – 16:00

GERRY CINNAMON: 14:00 – 14:45

SHE DREW THE GUN: 12:45 – 13:30

SWIMMING GIRLS: 11:30 – 12:15

SUNDAY

THE STREETS: 21:30 – 22:45

FRIENDLY FIRES: 20:00 – 21:00

STEFFLON DON: 18:30 – 19:30

TOM WALKER: 17:00 – 18:00

DERMOT KENNEDY: 15:30 – 16:30

OCTAVIAN: 14:00 – 15:00

ALMA: 12:30 – 13:30

EYRE LLEW: 11:15 – 12:00

The Park Stage

FRIDAY

CAT POWER: 23:00 – 00:15

MICHAEL KIWANUKA: 21:15 – 22:15

IDLES: 19:45 – 20:45

SOAK: 18:15 – 19:15

KING PRINCESS: 16:45 – 17:45

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL: 15:15 – 16:15

GEORGIA: 14:00 – 14:45

STEAM DOWN: 12:45 – 13:30

LANKUM: 11:30 – 12:10

SATURDAY

HOT CHIP: 23:00 – 00:15

KATE TEMPEST: 21:15 – 22:15

KURT VILE & THE VIOLATORS: 19:45 – 20:45

TBA: 18:15 – 19:15

SONS OF KEMET: 16:45 – 17:45

LOVE UNLIMITED SYNTH ORCHESTRA: 15:15 – 16:15

MATTIEL: 14:00 – 14:45

AMA LOU: 12:45 – 13:30

TBA: 11:30 – 12:10

SUNDAY

REX ORANGE COUNTY: 21:15 – 22:30

LITTLE SIMZ: 19:45 – 20:45

THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE QUEEN: 18:15 – 19:15

FAT WHITE FAMILY: 16:30 – 17:30

PALACE: 15:00 – 16:00

KOFFEE: 14:00 – 14:30

JESSIE BUCKLEY: 12:45 – 13:30

BLACK PEACHES: 11:30 – 12:15

On May 22 the full line-up for The Park Stage was announced with Cat Power, Hot Chip, and Rex Orange County taking the top spots.

Other notable acts include The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Michael Kiwanuka, Kate Tempest, IDLES, Little Simz, Fat White Family, Kurt Vile, SOAK, King Princess, Georgia, and Sons of Kemet. Plus, there’s a couple of TBA slots on Saturday to get the rumour mill going – maybe one of this lot will make an appearance.

The Acoustic Stage

FRIDAY

NICK LOWE’S QUALITY ROCK & ROLL REVUE STARRING LOS STRAITJACKETS: 21:30 – 22:45

THE MAVERICKS: 20:00 – 21:00

ERIC BIBB: 18:30 – 19:30

GABRIELLE APLIN: 17:25 – 18:10

MICHAEL EAVIS…..EXPLAINS ALL: 16:25 – 17:20

JULIE FELIX: 15:25 – 16:15

LUCY ROSE: 14:30 – 15:10

GRACE PETRIE: 13:40 – 14:20

ROB GREEN: 12:55 – 13:25

RYAN MCMULLAN: 12:00 – 12:40

SATURDAY

HAWKWIND: 21:40 – 23:00

KEANE: 20:15 – 21:15

MARTI PELLOW THE VOICE OF WET WET WET: 18:45 – 19:45

JOHN ILLSLEY THE LIFE & TIMES OF DIRE STRAITS “AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC & MEMORIES: 17:30 – 18:30

LADIES IN THE BLUES: 16:30 – 17:20

FUN LOVIN’ CRIME WRITERS WITH MARK BILLINGHAM, CHRIS BROOKMYRE, DOUG JOHNSTONE, VAL MCDERMID, STUART NEVILLE & LUCA VESTE: 15:25 – 16:15

RODNEY BRANIGAN: 14:30 – 15:10

TOM SPEIGHT: 13:35 – 14:15

CATHERINE MCGRATH: 12:50 – 13:20

TOMMY STEWART BEST DEMO OF THE YEAR: 12:00 – 12:40

SUNDAY

RICKIE LEE JONES: 21:30 – 22:45

ALBERT HAMMOND: 20:00 – 21:00

MADELEINE PEYROUX: 18:40 – 19:40

THE BOOTLEG BEATLES: 17:20 – 18:20

KEB’ MO: 16:25 – 17:05

DERVISH: 15:25 – 16:05

HACKNEY COLLIERY BAND: 14:30 – 15:10

J.S. ONDARA: 13:35 – 14:15

AMY MONTGOMERY: 12:45 – 13:20

MARIE WHITE ETC WINNER: 12:00 – 12:30

Glasto’s Acoustic Stage promises mostly “blues, folk, contemporary or country music” in 2019, but organisers say that sets will “not always played on acoustic instruments”.

Headlining the tent this year will be Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue (Friday), Hawkwind and Keane (Saturday), and Rickie Lee Jones (Sunday). The line-up also features the likes of Lucy Rose, The Mavericks, Gabrielle Aplin, Albert Hammond, The Bootleg Beatles, and many more.

Avalon Stage

FRIDAY

FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOUL: 23:05 – 00:20

THE MAGIC NUMBERS: 21:35 – 22:35

MORCHEEBA: 20:05 – 21:05

STEELEYE SPAN: 18:35 – 19:35

MY BABY: 17:05 – 18:05

ELEPHANT SESSIONS: 15:40 – 16:35

TANKUS THE HENGE: 14:15 – 15:10

HOBO JONES & THE JUNKYARD DOGS: 13:00 – 13:55

SATURDAY

THE CAT EMPIRE: 23:00 – 00:15

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE: 21:30 – 22:30

JAMES MORRISON: 20:00 – 21:00

THE SHIRES: 18:30 – 19:30

JADE BIRD: 17:00 – 18:00

THE DEAD SOUTH: 15:30 – 16:30

BEANS ON TOAST: 14:00 – 15:00

CUT CAPERS: 12:45 – 13:40

THE BURNING HELL: 11:30 – 12:20

SUNDAY

REEF: 22:50 – 23:50

NAHKO AND MEDICINE FOR THE PEOPLE: 21:20 – 22:20

BANANARAMA: 19:50 – 20:50

THE BLUE AEROPLANES: 18:20 – 19:20

SKINNY LISTER: 16:50 – 17:50

LUCY SPRAGGAN: 15:20 – 16:20

YOLA: 13:55 – 14:55

THE BAR-STEWARD SONS OF VAL DOONICAN: 12:35 – 13:30

YAMÄYA: 11:30 – 12:15

The Unfairground

Back in the South East Corner of Glastonbury, the Unfairground returns with subversive music and art, warped fairground sideshows, iconic sculptural madness and a new venue called The Blind Tiger. Artists such as 50 Pence, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Fanny Tastic, Off Me Nut, Jim Bitch, The Nextmen, My Bad Sister are just a few of the names that litter the extensive lineup.

The Left Field

The political hotbed the Left Field has the usual debates returning (this year dealing with the fallout of Brexit, social media, racism and much more), as well as performances from Sam Fender, Dream Wife, Fontaines DC, Billy Bragg, KT Tunstall, Life, Stella Donnelly, Algiers, Queen Zee, Fantastic Negrito and many more.

FRIDAY

BILLY BRAGG 21:00-22:00

DREAM WIFE 19:30-20:30

LIFE 18:00-19:00

DECLAN WELSH AND THE DECADENT WEST 17:00-17:30

RADICAL ROUND UP: BILLY BRAGG, EMILY BARKER, STELLA DONNELLY, CONNIE CONSTANCE 15:00-16:30

DEBATES: QUEER LIBERATION – HOW FAR HAVE WE COME WITH ALEXANDER LOEN, ASIFA LAHORE, LESBIANS AND GAYS SUPPORT THE MINERS/MIGRANTS, ZENA DAVINE FROM QUEEN ZEE, NIM RALPH 13:30-14:30

DEBATES: THE HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT – WHO’S RESPONSIBLE WITH WINDRUSH ACTIVIST, GARY YOUNGE, JOINT COUNCIL FOR THE WELFARE OF IMMIGRANTS, LAURA CLARKE, JOHN HARRIS 12:00-13:00

SATURDAY

KT TUNSTALL 21:00-22:00

SAM FENDER 19:30-20:30

STELLA DONNELLY 18:00-19:00

THE WOOD BURNING SAVAGES 17:00-17:30

RADICAL ROUND UP: BILLY BRAGG, JOSH O’KEEFE, LILY BUD 15:00-16:30

DEBATES: HOW TO SAVE OUR PLANET WITH CAROLINE LUCAS MP, FRACKING NANAS, CLIVE LEWIS MP, SCHOOL STRIKER, MINNIE RAHMAN, JOHN HARRIS 13:30-14:30

DEBATES: BREXIT – HOW DO WE PUT BRITAIN BACK TOGETHER WITH LISA NANDY MP, ANAND MENON, JOHN DOMOKOS, DR. FAIZA SHAHEEN, JOHN HARRIS 12:00-13:00

SUNDAY

FANTASTIC NEGRITO 21:00-22:00

ALGIERS 19:30-20:30

FONTAINES DC 18:00-19:00

QUEEN ZEE 17:00-17:30

RADICAL ROUND UP: BILLY BRAGG, GEOFF BERNER, ARLO PARKS, HUSSAIN MANAWER 15:00-16:30

DEBATES: LIVING ON THE EDGE – THE FUTURE OF WORK WITH EMILIANO MELLINO, TUC, STRIKING UCL CLEANER, ROS WYNNE JONES 13:30-14:30

DEBATES: HOW TO RESIST THE RISE OF HATE WITH HOPE NOT HATE, DR. FAIZA SHAHEEN, AMOS SCHONFIELD, MAGID MAGID, RENI EDDO-LODGE 12:00-13:00

Block9

Back once again with an eye-popping and revolutionary set design, Block9 have announced their extensive dance line-up for 2019 as well as details of a brand new area.

A statement from the festival reads: “New for 2019 the Block9 area now comprises two adjacent fields – Block9 East and Block9 West – creating a space which is three times bigger and badder and chock-full of jaw-dropping artworks, underground music and extremely alternative performance.”

The IICON stage promises to be “a brand new, immersive 3D surround sound arena in Block9 East. Taking the form of a colossal, anonymised head, IICON is a pseudo-religious monument to the terrifying new realities emerging in our digital, post-truth age. This immense sculptural artwork and stage boasts a 6-point ambisonic sound system and is animated by state-of-the-art video mapping.”

The IICON stage will see performances from OKZHARP & MANTHE RIBANE, MOOR MOTHER, LARRY HEARD LIVE feat FATIMA & PAUL CUT, LAUREL HALO, KODE9 and THE ZENKER BROTHERS.

Elsewhere across other Block9 stages, NYC Downlow celebrates Chicago with TONY HUMPHRIES, MR FINGERS (LIVE), THE BLACK MADONNA b2b GARRETT DAVID, ERICK MORILLO, SWEELY & MIDLAND, as well as an evening celebrating Janet Jackson on Friday, the “biggest and smallest drag act ever”, and a night marking 50 years of Stonewall.

See the full Block9 line-up here.

Shangri-La

Shangri-La, Glastonbury’s late-night party zone, is a maze of weird and wonderful stages and venues, each offering up its own unique vibe and (often political) message. While the area really comes alive at night, there’s still plenty going on in the day, including the Truth stage’s all-dayers, which will see Craig Charles, Norman Jay, and more take over.

Sistxrhood, the women-only venue that launched in 2016, returns with a host of female-identifying and non-binary acts including London riot grrrls Dream Nails and Radio 1’s Yaya Bones. For those of you who like things a little heavier, Earache Records returns to Glasto with the likes of IDLES and Gojira on the Truth Stage, while the Scum stage also boasts artists from the heavier end of the spectrum like ex-Reuben frontman Jamie Lenman, as well as a DJ set from The Prodigy’s former touring guitarist Gizz Butt, who will pay tribute to his late bandmate Keith Flint.

Over at the Gas Tower, dance heads can enjoy takeovers from labels and club nights including Hospitality and Bristol’s Wonkavision. They’ll bring a stacked line-up to delight ravers including Redlight, Sub Focus, Rob Da Bank, London Elektricity, and some secret special guests. Meanwhile, the Clash area will see DJs and artists going head-to-head for a series of soundclashes.

If that wasn’t enough, Shangri-La will also be the home to an activists hub, art installations, theatre, and more.

Glade

If you wanna dance, then make your way down to the Glade area to catch Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Squarepusher, Seth Troxler, George Fitzgerald, Stanton Warriors and loads more across their four stages.

THURSDAY

BUSHWACKA! 01:35-02:50

JOHN DIGWEED 23:40-01:35

HERNAN CATTANEO B2B NICK WARREN 21:40-23:40

GEORGE FITZGERALD 20:35-21:35

SPIKEY 19:20-20:30

YOUTH & GAUDI 18:00-19:15

FRIDAY

DJ SPIKEY B2B TONY ANDREWS 01:40-02:50

LATE NITE TUFF GUY 00:35-01:40

FATBOY SLIM 22:25-00:25

SOLARDO 21:05-22:20

DUB PISTOLS 20:00-21:00

DANCEFLOOR OUTLAWS 19:20-19:50

NORTH BASE 18:00-19:15

KUENTA 16:50-17:55

DR MEAKER 15:35-16:20

DARKMATTA 14:20-15:05

DIRTY FREUD 13:05-13:50

SIX BY SEVEN 12:00-13:00

DAS BRASS WALKABOUT 11:30-12:00

SATURDAY

DARREN EMERSON 01:40-02:50

FAITHLESS DJ SET 00:25-01:40

IDRIS ELBA 22:55-00:25

SETH TROXLER 21:05-22:50

SG LEWIS 20:00-21:00

THE FEDZ 18:30-19:30

CARL COX 14:15-18:00

TONY ANDREWS 13:10-14:10

THE EGG 12:00-13:05

DAS BRASS WALKABOUT 11:30-12:00

SUNDAY

EAT STATIC 00:00-01:30

SQUAREPUSHER (THE VIC ACID DJ SET) 22:30-23:55

GIANT SWAN 21:25-22:25

JOSEFIN ÖHRN + THE LIBERATION 20:20-21:20

GROUCH IN DUB 18:50-19:50

DON LETTS 17:20-18:20

KHALAB FEAT TENESHA THE WORDSMITH 16:30-17:20

ONTHECORNER SOUND SYSTEM 15:35-16:30

THE CUBAN BROTHERS 14:35-15:35

CASSETTEBOY VS DJ RUBBISH 13:50-14:35

DAVOS 13:00-13:45

The Common

If you want to get loose to a Mike Skinner DJ set, go old school with Fabio & Grooverider, or party it up with Eats Everything, then you’ll want to head over to The Common. You’ll find that trio and much, much more over in the festival’s south-east corner, ready to help you take things well into the night.

Avalon

After two years, Avalon returns and Glastonbury have promised it’ll be reopened with a live performance by Michael Eavis himself. Aside from that big draw, you’ll find golden oldies Banarama rubbing shoulders with folk star Jade Bird and more.

Silver Hayes

Home to six stages, Silver Hayes is the area to visit if you’re looking for the freshest of the fresh new music or a huge, eclectic range in genres, from dance, grime, jazz, neo-soul and more. The stage splits have yet to be confirmed but, within that corner of the farm, you’ll find the likes of drill chart invader Headie One (Saturday, midnight, Wow), legends like Four Tet (Friday, 1am, Wow) and Daniel Avery (Friday, 9pm, Wow), or Leicester’s hip-hop meets slacker rock tribe Easy Life (Friday, 7:40pm, BBC Introducing).

Sonic

FRIDAY

WILKINSON B2B SUBFOCUS 22:30-00:30

HYPE B2B RANDALL 21:00-22:30

TQD 19:30-21:00

MY NU LENG 18:30-19:30

HOLY GOOF 17:30-18:30

DJ DIE & INJA (GUTTERFUNK) 16:30-17:30

RAYRAY 15:00-16:30

SHY FX 14:00-15:00

DJ DAZEE (RUFFNECK TING) 13:00-14:00

SATURDAY

CAMELPHAT 23:00-00:30

PEGGY GOU 21:30-23:00

DENIS SULTA 20:00-21:30

ARTWORK 18:30-20:00

DAN SHAKE 17:00-18:30

CRAZY P LIVE 15:30-17:00

KIIA 14:15-15:30

ELLIS ROBERTS 13:00-14:15

SUNDAY

MAVERICK SABRE 23:15-00:30

TION WAYNE 21:45-22:45

HARDY CAPRIO 20:30-21:15

EMERALD 19:30-20:30

IAMDDB 18:45-19:30

RAY BLK 17:15-18:15

FKJ 15:45-16:45

OCEAN WISDOM 14:15-15:15

DJ BUNJY 13:00-14:00

Pussy Parlure

THURSDAY

LINIKER E OS CARAMELOWS 02:00-03:00

TWONKY ORDER 00:40-01:40

NO PARTY FOR CAO DONG 23:20-00:20

SUMING 22:00-23:00

TOOTARD 20:40-21:40

GONNE CHOI 19:20-20:20

SOL OKARINA 18:00-19:00

FRIDAY

TANK AND THE BANGAS 01:30-03:00

OSHUN 00:00-01:00

TBA 22:30-23:30

MIRAA MAY 21:15-22:00

ELIZA 20:00-20:45

SAMPA THE GREAT 18:30-19:30

JOE ARMON-JONES 17:00-18:00

POPPY AJUDHA 15:45-16:30

EMMA-JEAN THACKRAY’S WALRUS 14:30-15:15

MERCY’S CARTEL 13:15-14:00



SATURDAY

KIDDY SMILE 02:00-03:00

KARA MARNI 00:30-01:30

BAD CHILD 23:15-00:15

FREE LOVE 22:00-22:45

TBA 20:30-21:30

JIMOTHY LACOSTE 19:15-20:00

JAMES VICKERY 17:45-18:45

GRACE CARTER 16:30-17:15

HAMZAA 15:15-16:00

SHUNAJI 14:00-14:45

LOW ISLAND 13:00-13:40

SUNDAY

HOUSE GOSPEL CHOIR SOUNDSYSTEM 01:00-02:30

MANARA 23:30-00:30

KOJAQUE 22:00-23:00

CHILDREN OF ZEUS 20:30-21:30

AUNTIE FLO (LIVE) FT GUESTS 19:00-20:00

BIIG PIIG 17:30-18:30

JOY CROOKES 16:00-17:00

SELF ESTEEM 14:30-15:30

HAK BAKER 13:00-14:00

Gully Blues

THURSDAY

MALL GRAB 01:00-03:00

LAURENCE GUY 23:00-01:00

ELLIE STOKES 21:00-23:00

BITCH, PLEASE! – ZENZERO & BUTCH QUEEN 18:00-21:00



FRIDAY

DJ GUAJIRO 01:30-03:00

DJ DABBA 00:30-01:30

SALSANGROOVE 23:00-00:30

ABSALON & AFROPACIFICO 21:05-22:40

GHETTO KUMBE 19:45-20:45

ACIDO PANTERA 18:25-19:25

MABILAND 16:45-18:05

LOS YORYIS 15:25-16:25

LA PAYARA 14:00-15:00

SOL OKARINA 12:15-13:20

SATURDAY

SNØW B2B TASH LC 02:00-03:00

RIZ AHMED 00:30-02:00

DJ SPINALL 23:00-00:30

SWING TING PRESENTS 21:45-23:00

THE HEATWAVE 20:30-21:30

ALICAI HARLEY 19:30-20:00

GATO PRETO 18:00-19:00

HAVANA MEETS KINGSTON 16:00-17:30

KCC CARNIVAL TAKEOVER 13:00-15:30

SUNDAY

SICARIA SOUND X L U C Y X JOSSY MITSU X SHERELLE 23:30-02:30

MALA 22:00-23:30

FLOHIO 21:15-22:00

SIR SPYRO X JOKER 20:00-21:00

ELIJAH X SKILLIAM 19:00-20:00

KOJEY RADICAL 18:15-19:00

STEEL BANGLEZ 17:00-18:00

TIFFANY CALVER 16:00-17:00

PLACES + FACES 14:00-16:00

GARDNA X KREED 12:30-14:00

Wow

THURSDAY

PARANOID LONDON (LIVE) 02:00-03:00

PROSPA 01:00-02:00

MELLA DEE 00:00-01:00

HAMMER 23:00-00:00

JAYDA G 22:00-23:00

ROSS FROM FRIENDS 21:00-22:00

FARAI 20:00-21:00

FEEL THE REAL 19:00-20:00

MR PRICE 18:00-19:00

FRIDAY

FOUR TET 01:00-03:00

CRAIG RICAHRDS B2B BEN UFO 23:00-01:00

DANIEL AVERY 21:00-23:00

HAAI 19:30-21:00

HODGE 18:00-19:30

ON LOOP TAKEOVER MOXIE B2B SHANTI CELESTE – PALMS TRAX – CC DISCO 14:00-18:00

SATURDAY

AJ TRACEY 02:00-03:00

FREDO 01:00-01:45

HEADIE ONE 00:00-00:45

LD 23:00-23:45

KENNY ALLSTAR 22:45-03:00

LADY LESHURR 22:00-22:45

YOUNG T AND BUGSEY 21:00-21:45

LAVA LA RUE 20:00-20:45

JAMZ SUPERNOVA 19:00-20:00

L U C Y 18:00-19:00

CRU CAST TAKEOVER SKEPSIS – DARKZY – BRU-C – TS7 – MR VIRGO – LAZCRU – WINDOW KID 14:00-18:00

SUNDAY

S AS 01:00-02:30

LONE B2B KETTAMA 23:30-01:00

LEON VYNEHALL 22:00-23:30

MIDLAND B2B BRUCE 20:30-22:00

INNER CITY (LIVE) 19:30-20:30

PEACH 18:00-19:30

24HR GARAGE GIRLS TAKEOVER MATT JAM LAMONT – MJ COLE – SHOSH – DJ CARTIER – MC KIE – FORCA 14:00-18:00

BBC Introducing

THURSDAY

RADIO 1 BROADCAST WITH ANNIE MAC & JACK SAUNDERS + SPECIAL GUESTS 20:00-23:00

FRIDAY

EASY LIFE 19:40-20:05

JGRREY 18:55-19:20

ISAIAH DREADS 18:10-18:35

FERRIS & SYLVESTER 17:25-17:50

TBA 16:40-17:05

BILLY LOCKETT 15:45-16:10

APRE 15:00-15:25

KUDU BLUE 14:15-14:40

TBA 13:30-13:55

DEEP DEEP WATER 12:45-13:10

TA’SHAN 12:00-12:25



SATURDAY

TBA 17:45-18:10

MONSTER FLORENCE 17:00-17:25

ARLO PARKS 16:15-16:40

ED THE DOG 15:30-15:55

SELF ESTEEM 14:45-15:10

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE 14:00-14:25

MARIE WHITE 13:15-13:40

ROSCOE ROSCOE 12:30-12:55

SUNDAY

TBA 18:00-18:25

CELESTE 17:15-17:40

RED RUM CLUB 16:30-16:55

XAMVOLO 15:45-16:10

LAUREN HIBBERD 15:00-15:25

BUZZARD BUZZARD BUZZARD 14:15-14:40

CHE LINGO 13:30-13:55

GUS HARVEY 12:45-13:10

AMIR 12:00-12:25

Pangea – the replacement for Arcadia

It’s finally here – the replacement for Arcadia. Known as Pangea, fans are promised a new adventure in the sky. Sounds ominous.

FRIDAY

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE 02:00-03:00

CARL COX B2B JAMIE JONES 00:00-02:00

BICEP (DJ SET) 23:00-00:00

THE BLACK MADONNA 22:00-23:00

SATURDAY

TBA 02:00-03:00

FAT BOY EATS EVERYTHING 00:00-02:00

DANIEL AVERY 23:00-00:00

FOUR TET 22:00-23:00



SUNDAY

ARCADIA SOUND SYSTEM 02:00-02:30

ANDY C + TONN PIPER 01:00-02:00

MEFJUS B2B INSIDEINFO B2B KASRA + JAKES 00:00-01:00

SUB FOCUS (DJ SET) + MC ID 23:15-00:00

DIMENSION 22:30-23:15

THE BLAST DJS 22:00-22:30



William’s Green

There’s loads of spots to catch up on your new music at Glastonbury, including William’s Green. Kick off your weekend by heading that way to see who the secret bands are on Thursday evening (hint: it’s usually someone far too big to be playing a tent of this size) and keep on returning for some of the most exciting new bands in the country, like Black Midi (Friday, 11am), Squid (Saturday, 11am), and Fontaines DC (Saturday, 4pm).

THURSDAY

GUILTY PLEASURES 23:30-02:00

OLD DIRTY BRASSTARDS 22:30-23:30

ELVANA 21:30-22:10

LIVE BAND 20:30-21:10

LIVE BAND 19:30-20:10

ULTIMATE POWER 18:15-19:15

YACHT ROCK PARADISO 17:30-18:15

MASSAOKE 16:30-17:15

DEPTFORD NORTHERN SOUL CLUB 15:15-16:15

AMAZING GRACE 13:30-15:15

FRIDAY

CLUB DE FROMAGE 23:30-03:00

LET’S EAT GRANDMA 20:00-20:40

SUNFLOWER BEAN 19:00-19:40

HÆLOS 18:00-18:40

BILL RYDER-JONES 17:00-17:40

SUNDARA KARMA 16:00-16:40

AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS 15:00-15:40

YELLOW DAYS 14:00-14:40

YAK 13:00-13:40

HEY COLOSSUS 12:00-12:40

BLACK MIDI 11:00-11:40

SATURDAY

DEPTFORD NORTHERN SOUL CLUB 23:00-03:00

SHAME 20:00-20:40

SWMRS 19:00-19:40

STARCRAWLER 18:00-18:40

PIP BLOM 17:00-17:40

FONTAINES DC 16:00-16:40

SNAPPED ANKLES 15:00-15:40

MADONNATRON 14:00-14:40

SPORTS TEAM 13:00-13:40

ROZI PLAIN 12:00-12:40

SQUID 11:00-11:40

SUNDAY

BUTTONED DOWN DISCO 23:00-02:30

MATT CORBY 20:00-20:40

BC CAMPLIGHT 19:00-19:40

TEN TONNES 18:00-18:40

JADE BIRD 17:00-17:40

NILÜFER YANYA 16:00-16:40

VANISHING TWIN 15:00-15:40

AVI BUFFALO 14:00-14:40

GENTLY TENDER 13:00-13:40

BOY AZOOGA 12:00-12:40

LIELA MOSS 11:00-11:40

Theatre and Circus

You might be able to watch high-flying acrobats and puppetry in the theatre and circus field, but it’s not all clowns and cream pies to the face. Here, you’ll be able to witness a wild mix of comedy, ventriloquism, spoken word, or even have a go at trapeze.

Kidzfield

Bringing the kids or just fancy regressing after a big night? Pop by the Kidzfield for all your wholesome staples, like fairground rides and the Make n Do Marquee. There’s also appearances booked by everyone’s favourite stuffed fox Basil Brush and magician Dynamo.

See the rest of the main Glasto 2019 stage times here