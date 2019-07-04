Fully rested from Glastonbury now? We’re just about feeling human again and now, we’re feeling very, very sad. The Glasto-Blues are incredibly real this year, considering this year might have been the best one ever. With three superb headliners, even better weather and some hilarious/tear-jerking moments, we’re desperately to live it all over again.

Thankfully, we’ve got a bit of a lifeline, here. BBC have given you until the end of this month (July) to rewatch some of your favourite Glastonbury moments all over again via their iPlayer service.

So get a flag out to obstruct your view, crack open a tinny and get the glitter out – we’re going back for round two. Here are the key sets to rewatch from Glastonbury 2019…

What happened: Idles’ rapid and thoroughly well-deserved ascent following the release of last year’s ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’ has led to a riotous Jools Holland appearance, an unlikely BRIT Awards nomination and, later this year, a potentially career-defining show at London’s Alexandra Palace. The gorgeous sunshine which greeted the evening of Friday was therefore the ideal setting for the band’s latest major milestone, which saw an hour-long celebration on The Park Stage of everything that is enduringly great about the much-loved Bristol five-piece.

Most rewatchable moment: The hundred-miles-an-hour anthem ‘Danny Nedelko’, which began with a stirring endorsement of multiculturalism and ended with guitarist Mark Bowen literally stood atop the crowd leading the vocals. Meanwhile, an utterly spent frontman, Joe Talbot, overcome with emotion, collapsed to his knees (watch out for his wife running on stage to comfort him with a kiss, too!).

What happened: The Brothers returned to Glastonbury to headline The Other Stage for a record-setting fifth time on Saturday night. Bringing big bangers from their superb new album ‘No Geography’ and their dazzling, trippy light show – the duo continued their reign as Glastonbury’s dance kings.

Most rewatchable moment: ‘Got To Keep On’s wobbly visual accompaniments remain just as thrilling on the small screen as they did out in the field.

What happened: It’s fair to say that the Minneapolis star is enjoying a brilliant 2019, with her joyful third album ‘Cuz I Love You’ and the success of its subsequent world tour further cementing her status as one of the most exciting singers and live performers around. Glastonbury went mad for Lizzo’s set over on the West Holts on Saturday — especially when she busted out her flute during ‘Juice’. Speaking of which…

Most rewatchable moment: The hands-aloft rendition of ‘Juice’, which turned the West Holts crowd into a glittering, all-inclusive disco.

What happened: Dave brought ‘Psychodrama’ to Glastonbury for his major billing on the Other Stage on Sunday, celebrating his debut number one album with a set packed full of powerful messages, big hits and special guests. And we’re not just talking about Fredo and ‘Funky Friday’…

Most rewatchable moment: Alex Mann (see below).

What happened: Miley became a bonafide rockstar, it seems. Her new EP ‘She Is Coming’ veers into hip-hop territory, but it was Miley’s covers of Metallica, Led Zeppelin that proved to be the biggest crowd-pleasers – as did beefed up versions of earlier singles ‘Party In The USA’ and ‘Malibu’.

Most rewatchable moment: Man of the moment, Lil Nas X and his side-kick Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley’s dad) to perform ‘Old Town Road’.

What happened: Sheer and joyful chaos, if we’re being quite honest. Slowthai’s live shows are quickly passing into modern music legend, with the hotly tipped ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ rapper’s gigs causing carnage wherever he goes. His Glastonbury set, which took place in the full glare of the filthy-hot mid-afternoon sun, was a deliriously good time for one and all.

Most rewatchable moment: Any one of the many, many circle and mosh pits that Slowthai gleefully conducted throughout his set.

What happened: The most exciting pop-star of the year had her Glastonbury Moment. With a Number One single in the shape of ‘Bad Guy’ and a debut album that exceeded expectations, the 17-year-old came good on the hype with an expanded live show that showcased headline potential.

Most rewatchable moment: Final song ‘Bury A Friend’ being just as spooky as it is in the context of her horror-lovin’ debut.

What happened: “Make some noise for the sunshine!” Loyle declared one-quarter of the way into his set, with the cheers for the very good weather racketing up another notch as the rapper took off his chequered shirt to reveal a white t-shirt with “I HATE BORIS” printed on it. Loyle sure knows how to win over a crowd, and he more than proved that throughout his feel-good, head-bopping-heavy 50-minute set.

Most rewatchable moment: When two of Loyle’s friends got engaged on stage in front of thousands. N’awww. She said “yes”, of course — “thank fuck for that,” Loyle quipped in relief.

What happened: The pop icon finally made it down to Worthy Farm a decade after she was first due to headline, but pulled out due to a cancer diagnosis. Taking Sunday’s much-coveted Legends Slot, the Aussie brought out guests and dipped into her staggering catalogue to provide plenty of wonderful moments.

Most rewatchable moment: Longtime collaborator and pal Nick Cave joining Kylie to perform ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ for the first time since 1995.

What happened: Mike Skinner caused a bit of a roadblock on the final night of the festival. The John Peel tent was completely rammed to see the Brummie gang play a hits-only set to rowdy punters.

Most rewatchable moment: When Mike Skinner crowd-surfed to the doctor that treated him not long ago. He took a beer with him as well, of course.

