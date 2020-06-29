Glastonbury 2021: Everything we know about the lineup, tickets, dates and more

This summer, Glastonbury Festival should have been celebrating its 50th anniversary down on Worthy Farm, with headline sets from Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney. But due to COVID-19, the festival was cancelled just a week after the lineup was announced in March.

Festival bosses Michael & Emily Eavis announced that it would be an “enforced fallow year”, saying: “we’re so sorry that this decision has been made. It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year”.

But after a weekend of watching old Glasto highlights from our sofas (thanks to the BBC‘s Glastonbury Experience coverage), we can start looking forward to next year’s event. Planning is already underway, so here’s what we know about Glastonbury 2021 so far…

Will Glastonbury definitely be happening in 2021?

Well, we’d all like to know that, wouldn’t we? As it currently stands, the festival is currently set to go ahead. Speaking to The Guardian, Michael Eavis said that it was crucial that the festival goes ahead. “We have to run next year, otherwise we would seriously go bankrupt… It has to happen for us, we have to carry on,” he explained. “Otherwise it will be curtains. I don’t think we could wait another year.”

A track-and-trace app has been mooted by Michael and Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn in the fight for next summer’s festivals though it’s still early days.

What dates will Glastonbury 2021 take place?

The dates for 2021 have been confirmed as Wednesday June 23 to Sunday June 27.

What happens if I had a ticket for Glastonbury 2020 and still want to go?

Those who had paid their deposit for 2020’s festival can roll it over to next year, and receive a “like-for-like booking” for the 2021 event. This means if you booked a coach package that would be rolled over, and if you booked general admission you’d be entitled to a general admission ticket for 2021.

If you want to keep your already-purchased ticket, you need to pay the remaining ticket balance in the April 2021 balance payment window. That amount hasn’t yet been confirmed, with Glastonbury explaining: “The remaining balance will be calculated from the 2021 ticket price which will be confirmed in September 2020″

If you decide that you don’t want to go – you have until September 2020 to get a refund of your deposit. You can apply for a refund on the See Tickets website.

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

I didn’t have a ticket for 2020, will I still be able to get one for 2021?

Yes, although there will likely be high demand for any remaining and returned tickets.

There’s no set date for when returned tickets will go on sale; but in a statement Glastonbury said: “Just as we were due to have a resale in April for the 2020 Festival, any tickets for which the deposit is returned before 15th September 2020 will be made available in a ticket sale in early October. To book tickets in any sale you will first need to be registered.”

How do I register for Glastonbury 2021?

If you want to get your paws on a pass to the greatest festival in the world, you have to register first.

To do so, go to the Glastonbury website and register here. If you’ve registered with the festival since 2010, you don’t need to re-register – although it’s worth checking to see if your photo is still a good likeness or if you’ve got a new barnet.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

The price of tickets for 2021 haven’t been announced; but tickets for 2020 would have been £265 (+ £5 booking fee per ticket).

What date to Glastonbury 2021 tickets go on sale?

There’s no set date just yet; but Glasto have confirmed that it’ll be in “early October”.

Who has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2021 line-up so far?

The line-up hasn’t been announced for the 2021 instalment; but speaking to BBC 6 Music Emily Eavis has said she’s planning on “rolling two festivals together for 2021”, which means there will be “a hell of a lot of surprises that we were planning for the 50th.” Mega.

She added that “Logistically, it’s a little bit complicated, because we’d already planned quite a few acts for 2021. It was one of those unusual years where you’re quite far ahead on the line-up. So we’re trying to work out how much we can fit in to next year.”

This means it’s likely that some of the artists who were booked to play the 2020 event will instead play in 2021.

One artist who already looks set to return is Jessie Ware. Emily Eavis appeared on her podcast Table Manners and asked Ware: “So Jessie, are you up for coming back next year? I’m thinking we make a plan now,” with Ware responding “Absolutely 100%”.

What an honour to have the Queen of Worthy farm, @emilyeavis on Table Manners on the week where @glastonbury would have been celebrating 50 years. Listen here – https://t.co/ktzBMDi9Zm pic.twitter.com/lht3rtGejP — tablemannerspodcast (@tablemannerspod) June 24, 2020

Will Paul McCartney still be on the Glastonbury line-up?

Whilst none of the headliners for 2021 have been announced, Emily Eavis has said she’s hopeful Macca will make it to the Pyramid stage. Speaking to BBC 6 Music she said: “we had Paul McCartney for this year. It’s unbearable to think that’s not happening, because it would have been the ultimate way to see in our 50th year,” She added that they’re “remaining optimistic, but it is choppy waters. I really hope that he’ll be back next year, singing from the Pyramid.”

Stay tuned to more updates about Glastonbury 2021