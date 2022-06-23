BlogsNME Blogs

The story of Glastonbury 2022 in glorious photos

The best festival in the world returns with a huge lineup, new names and the usual eclectic vibes throughout. Here's what's going down...

By NME
Credit: Getty

And we’re back! After a prolonged absence, Glastonbury Festival kicked off yesterday (June 22) welcoming punters back to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019. This year’s headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will entertain the 200,000 punters who made the trip to Somerset, alongside Sam Fender, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and many, many more.

Team NME are on site to cover all the action so stay tuned in to the site and our socials for the latest highlights from the best festival in world…

Day one: baby’s first Glasto!

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The gates are open and the festival’s youngest (probably?) entrant is ready to rock and roll.

Day one: she said yes!

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A beautiful moment up on The Park hill: congratulations to Ed and Chelsea!

Day one: gone but not forgotten

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Lotus Flower is dedicated to those who’ve left us over the last few years, and memories or situations that they wish to move on from. Goers can place messages in the structure all weekend before it’s set alight on Sunday.

Day one: power shower

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Wednesday’s weather was a scorcher – but all doesn’t look so rosy for the remaining days. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates here.

Day one: it’s all happening at The Park

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Punters flock The Park’s sunny hill to soak up some rays and drinks.

Day one: the setting sun

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

A gorgeous sunset rounds out rowdy day one.

Day two: a moment of serenity

Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images

Glasto’s crowd take a moment of meditation in the Healing Fields after lugging their kit about

Day two: Let It Bleep

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Over in the Shangri-La field, Ai-DA – the world’s first robot artist – is generating images of this year’s lineup including Paul McCartney. Talk about RAM!

