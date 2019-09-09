Goose Island’s Hop Party had it all. From fantastic beers and ales, to an exciting twist on karaoke and some of the biggest and best bands in the country, it was quite the exclamation point to round out a summer of great parties. Headlined by Blossoms, the Hop Party at London’s Oval Space was the perfect place for punters to enjoy some of Goose Island’s tastiest brews and superb live music all in one place. Here’s what went down…
Goose Island took over Hackney’s Oval Space on Saturday (Sep 7) for their Hop Party.
The sold-out event featured a mix of great Goose Island beers and ales, special-guest DJs and some of Britain’s biggest and best bands.
Stockport heroes Blossoms headlined the event, and even brewed their own special beer for the event, SK-Brew – a crisp and fruity IPA.
DJ sets from Camp Bestival boss Rob Da Bank and the Mystery Jets welcomed punters into the Oval Space takeover, with indie hits by Jamie T, Foals, Billie Eilish and more being spun in the latter’s set.
As well as SK-Brew, Goose Island’s array of beers and ales – including Golden Goose Lager, Midway Session IPA, Fog Bowl and more – were available on draught and in cans throughout the venue.
There was some incredible food on offer too, with choices between fine-cut steak, artisan pizza and more.
Opening the proceedings were London dance heroes Park Hotel, whose brand of funk-fuelled indie-pop won over the revellers as the sun set in the venue.
The band are currently in the studio working on a new EP, with the set comprising of of early singles and cuts their last release, ‘Nothing To Lose’.
Over in the The Wingman, attendees could take part in a bit of Rockaoke – it’s like karaoke, but instead of naff backing-track and a bewildered audience, there’s a full-live band to singalong with and an eager crowd helping you, too.
London’s Shame kept the crowd moving with a riotous set in the Hop Hall, which saw frontman Charlie Steen spend just as much time in and on top of the audience as he did conducting the madness from the stage.
The band are currently working on their second album, with a few new songs getting an airing to a devoted audience.
Downstairs in the Goose Garage, fans were able to get their hands on a limited edition t-shirt commemorating the day, with Blossoms’ SK-Brew logo being printed onto this unique piece of merch.
After a triumphant summer of mainstage appearances at festivals across the country, Blossoms brought their well-oiled show to the Hop Hall, dropping huge singles ‘There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’, ‘At Most A Kiss’ and ‘Honey Sweet’ early in their set.
Speaking to the crowd, frontman Tom Ogden recognised the special night: “This is the first time playing our capital city on a Saturday night in a few years,” he said mid-set. The crowd took the hint...
There was also time for the band to drop some snippets of covers into their set. New Order’s iconic 'Blue Monday' worked its way into the end of ‘Between The Eyes’, with Babybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’ and, er, ‘Last Christmas’ also getting an airing during Ogden’s solo acoustic moment.
There was nothing quiet about the ending, with their breakout single ‘Charlemagne’ rounding off a massive set and a brilliant day out.