Goose Island’s Hop Party had it all. From fantastic beers and ales, to an exciting twist on karaoke and some of the biggest and best bands in the country, it was quite the exclamation point to round out a summer of great parties. Headlined by Blossoms, the Hop Party at London’s Oval Space was the perfect place for punters to enjoy some of Goose Island’s tastiest brews and superb live music all in one place. Here’s what went down…