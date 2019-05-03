Goose Island Presents NME Radar Sessions: What went down at the thrilling new music night

Wednesday night (May 1) saw the inaugural Goose Island Presents NME Radar Sessions at Goose Island’s Brew Pub in Shoreditch, London. Over 100 fans packed into the venue to sample some of Goose Island’s tasty collection of craft beers, IPAs, lagers and more, as well as Radar Red IPA, a unique brew made especially for the night.

There was great music, too. Glasgow’s Lucia showcased the raucous indie-rock songs that are making them hits across the country, while London band Talk Show brought a darker edge. Everyone had a ball, and there’s photographic evidence below!