Put the kettle on and get stuck in, as it's time for the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, give it your best shot.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword.

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Hard To Explain, 9 Giant, 10+11A Don’t Smile At Me, 12 Focus, 13 Smoke, 14 Homesick, 16 Tuning, 18+24D Panda Bear, 19 Gin, 20 Lets Rock, 22 MTV, 24 Bill Berry, 27 Ye, 28 Island, 29 Ace, 30 SLP, 31 River, 32 Ivo.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 High As Hope, 2 Read My Mind, 3 Toto, 4 End Of A Century, 5 Panic, 6 Assassin, 7 Neil Young, 8 Peace,

15 Small Bump, 16 Terry, 17 Gift, 21 Closer, 22 Miami, 23 Video, 25 Lies, 26 Reni.