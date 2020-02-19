The 2020 BRITs marked the third year of Jack Whitehall hosting, and you know what that means: some more awkward ribbing of celebs. In previous years, we saw Whitehall involved in uncomfortable overshares and managing to offend the entire Little Mix fandom.

So what did 2020’s outing have in store? Here are his best bits, which included plenty of Harry Styles gags.

On Harry Styles’ musical heroes:

“Do you ever look at Sir Rod [Stewart] and Ronnie [Wood] and think, ‘A few more hits, couple more albums, maybe some tours, six or seven wives and a metric tonne of Viagra and that could be me in 100 years’ time’?”

On Harry’s fashion choices:

“I read somewhere that you said that psychedelic drugs had been consumed during the making of your album… I’m not going to ask which psychedelic drugs your stylist was on.”

Joking to Harry Styles about Simon Cowell’s botox:

“You were on The X-Factor in 2010, which is like three Simon Cowell faces ago.”

On Niall Horan:

“He was a member of one of the greatest bands of all time. Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Harry Styles… We are so honoured to have him here tonight, ladies and gentleman, please welcome… the other one.”

On how the BRITs picks its winners:

“It is now time for Best International Male Solo Artist. This one is always impossible to call. It could literally be any of the person who showed up tonight.”

On gender equality at the BRITs:

“In the spirit of sustainability, the BRITs has been recycling all the same excuses for why so few women were nominated.”

On Billie Eilish’s work ethic:

“She’s the only teenager in the world that makes Greta Thunberg look lazy.”

On the big JLS reunion:

“It’s been a big year for British groups. Coldplay scored their eighth Number One album [and] JLS reformed, making panto casting season just that little bit more difficult.”

On what can be learned from Ronnie Wood:

“He is an inspiration to caners everywhere – the horny scarecrow of rock ‘n’ roll.”

And finally, on himself:

“We have nine awards in total and, in between, I’m going to pop up every now and again to annoy you all like Chris Martin at Glastonbury.”