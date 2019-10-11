Cancel your weekend plans and get your printer out the loft, as it's time for the weekly NME crossword. Compiled by crossword extraordinaire Trevor Hungerford, let's see how many of the clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 We Can Work It Out, 8 Lonely Boy, 9 Exits, 11 Orr, 12 Yes, 13 Prayed, 14+6D Tyler, The Creator, 16 Nirvana, 20 Elbow, 22 MTV, 24+23A I Put A Spell On You, 28 Guns, 30 Disco, 31 We Cry, 33 Taste, 34+4D Roy Orbison, 35 Amen.

ANSWERS DOWN

1+10D Walk On The Wild Side, 2 Control, 3 Nelly, 5 Keys, 7 Unity, 15+26D Raw Power, 17+32A In The End, 18 As You Were, 19 Outside, 21 Bruises, 25 Adore, 27 Lucky, 29 Lyla.