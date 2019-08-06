Who let the hogs out? 30-50 feral hogs are the internet’s best new viral meme

They’ll run into your yard within 3-5 minutes while your small kids play

You’d forgive yourself for having a double-take when waking up this morning bleary-eyed, grabbing your phone and checking Twitter just to be greeted by a slew of memes about, specifically, between 30 and 50 feral hogs.

Let us explain. In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the conversation on Twitter around gun reform in the USA has once again reignited. Singer Jason Isbell gave his two cents on the topic, tweeting: “If you’re on here arguing the definition of “assault weapon” today you are part of the problem. You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.”

Many replied citing “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” from the second amendment in the States, but the now-legendary reply from Willie McNabb really takes the biscuit.

“Legit question for rural Americans,” he began. “How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

As is the nature of virality – as well as the need for many to see a light side to the horrifying incidents that occurred over the weekend of August 3-4 in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio – McNabb’s comment has been jumped on by thousands in the minimal time it’s been online, and 30-50 feral hogs have become the internet’s best new meme.

From hog fan-fiction to adapted song lyrics and much, much more, here’s the best of the new viral phenomenon.

Predictably, our 30-50 new friends have fitted in wonderfully to all manner of song lyrics, from getting a nasty surprise down at the ‘Paradise City’ to giving Bonnie Tyler a whole new situation to worry about.

It’s also been adapted into plenty of new existing memes, and it turns out it’s pretty damn easy.

Despite all the Twitter tomfoolery, though, it seems that there might actually be some truth in old Willie’s remark. Speaking to The Guardian, Evan Wood from Missouri Life, a hog expert (yep, they exist it seems), said: “They are actually a huge problem, both on private property and public lands. They live in groups (called sounders) of up to 60 hogs. They are very harmful for farmers because when they eat, they upturn the ground to get things out.”

Maybe for those in rural America it may be a real problem, but for the rest of us, this outlandish new meme is giving people the ability to laugh in the face of tragedy while continuing to demand change.