What’s Your Band Called, Mate? Get to know Los Bitchos

Every week, we’re going to be introducing you to a brand new artist we’re going for mad for here at NME Towers via our ego-busting new Q&A, What’s Your Band Called, Mate? This week Los Bitchos talk selling Lewis Capaldi’s hat on eBay, 360 degree keyboards and riding two ponies at once.

What’s your band called, mate?

“Los Bitchos!”

We are…

“Serra (guitar), Carolina (guitar), Agustina (keytar), Josefine (bass) and Nic (drums).”

What do you sound like?

“Instrumental psychedelic sunshine Cumbia.”

Are you any good (honestly)?

“Mate, we are great.”

What’s your best song?

“Our new single! ‘Pista (Great Start)’ It’s our best one SO FAR…”

What’s been your most memorable gig?

“Scala supporting our faves The Murlocs. Or last weekend in Switzerland where we did a double encore!”

Tell us something really interesting about you, that isn’t to do with music.

“Josie can ride two ponies at the same time. She was on Swedish prime time TV doing this at age 10.”

We said really interesting…

“Agustina’s grandfather was a real-life cowboy back in Uruguay, Serra is a classically trained violinist and has 3 passports, Nic works for the NHS and can actually save lives, Carolina caught Lewis Capaldi’s bucket hat from his Glastonbury set and is thinking of putting it up on eBay, but still nothing beats Josie riding two ponies.”

What’s your karaoke song?

“‘La Isla Bonita’ by Madonna.”

Scenario: We’ve given you a shit load of money to make a big budget video – what do you do with it?

“We’ll hire the Spice Girls (yes, even Posh) as back-up dancers and we’ll teach them how to Cumbia. Any leftover cash will be spent on ready salted crisps.”

What do you want to achieve with your music? (If you answered, ‘we just do it for ourselves and anything else is a bonus’, then go directly to jail, do not pass go, do not collect £200)

“Play all over the world and make people dance!”

If your tour bus was hanging over the edge of a cliff and you needed to throw out one band member as ballast, which member would it be and why?

“We would say Nic cause she’s the tallest but then again she’s the only one professionally trained to deliver first aid to others so… difficult choice.”

Fill in the blanks: When you listen to our music, it feels like TEQUILA is CONTROLLING your BODY.

If your band had ‘stans’ (superfans, like Katy Perry’s Kitty Cats or Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters), what would the name for them be?

“Los Snitchos”

Where can we see you next?

“We are headlining The Lexington (London) on September 25! Come hang!”

What do you want to happen at your last ever show?

“We’ll go all out playing on a beach with a floating stage, Serra & Nic doing a drum breakdown section with 2 full kits and everyone on percussion. Agustina will have one of those round 360 degrees keyboards, there will be palm trees everywhere. Josie will have a Margarita-making station next to her bass amp and Carolina will have a star-shaped guitar that will trigger confetti cannons every time she gets near Serra for a riff battle. Dress code: BIKINIS!”

Last words:

“Hola, Posh? Yeah can we book you in for our next vid?”