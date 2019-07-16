The story of Madrid’s scorching Mad Cool Festival 2019 in pictures

Glasto may be over for another year, but don’t let the post-Worthy Farm blues get you down: there are still a ton of wicked festivals that you can head to with your pals over the next few summer months. One example of the many other brilliant live music events which annually fill the festival calendar is Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, which NME hopped down to last week for its scorching hot 2019 edition. Bringing 75,000 revellers to their lime green AstroTurfed site just outside the Spanish capital, this year’s Mad Cool saw some of the biggest names in music playing into the early hours of the morning across four magnificent nights.

From The 1975 to Robyn and Bon Iver to Rosalía, here’s the story of Mad Cool Festival 2019 in glorious pictures.