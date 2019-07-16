Trending:

The story of Madrid’s scorching Mad Cool Festival 2019 in pictures

Hannah Mylrea

Glasto may be over for another year, but don’t let the post-Worthy Farm blues get you down: there are still a ton of wicked festivals that you can head to with your pals over the next few summer months. One example of the many other brilliant live music events which annually fill the festival calendar is Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival, which NME hopped down to last week for its scorching hot 2019 edition. Bringing 75,000 revellers to their lime green AstroTurfed site just outside the Spanish capital, this year’s Mad Cool saw some of the biggest names in music playing into the early hours of the morning across four magnificent nights.

From The 1975 to Robyn and Bon Iver to Rosalía, here’s the story of Mad Cool Festival 2019 in glorious pictures.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Metronomy

Metronomy got the Mad Cool party going on the festival's opening day, where they played in glorious sunshine.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Rosalía

Rosalía brought an arena pop show to the festival stage, complete with dancers, visuals and a Beyoncé-style fan.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Lykke Li

Blitzing through a set comprised of tunes from last year's 'So Sad So Sexy' and old favourites, Lykke Li bewitched festivalgoers at the Mad Cool Welcome Party.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Bring Me The Horizon

Bring Me's mega show boasted pyro, apocalyptic dancers and lashings of huge circle pits.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Fusa Nocta

Fusa Nosta brought her own brand of trap to the Consequence of Sound Stage.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Welcome Party: Viagra Boys

The glam-punks turned the Mondo Sonoro stage into a sweaty, late-night party.

Lewis Capaldi Mad Cool Festival 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford
Day one: Lewis Capaldi

"Do you like rock ‘n’ roll?” Lewis asked at one point during his set. "Well, you’ve come to the wrong fucking place… Chewbacca himself is going to give you some sad, sad music.” The lack of rock ‘n’ roll didn't seem to bother the audience though, with a Scottish flag-waving crowd eating up the new King of the Internet's performance.

Day one: SG Lewis

Fresh from his Ferris wheel ride with NME, SG Lewis treated The Loop to an hour of his sun-drenched sounds.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Day one: Vampire Weekend

VW were rocking all over the world at Mad Cool as they brought their big ol' globe all the way to Madrid.

Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Day one: Tash Sultana

Tash Sultana was the perfect accompaniment to the setting sun.

Bon Iver at Mad Cool Festival
Image credit: Andres Iglesias
Day one: Bon Iver

A few hours before their Mad Cool headline set Bon Iver announced their new album 'i,i' and dropped a handful of new songs. But if you'd been hoping to hear any of these live, you'd have been disappointed. “We put out a couple of new songs today but we don’t know how to play them yet," Justin Vernon admitted to the audience at one point. But no matter: over their 80-minute show they delighted Mad Cool with a career-spanning setlist which included a rare outing of 'For Emma'.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Day one

As the sun went down, the entire festival site lit up for some late-night fun.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Day two: The National

Joined by Lisa Hannigan, Gail Ann Dorsey and Mina Tindle on guest vocals, The National delivered an emotional but powerful set.

Miles Kane at Mad Cool Festival 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford
Day two: Miles Kane

Miles was playing in almost 40°C heat, so his choice of on-stage bucket hat was very sensible.

Marina at Mad Cool Festival 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford
Day two: Marina

Give me an M! Give me an A! Give me an... oh, you get the picture. Here's Marina being excellent on the Comunidad De Madrid Stage.

Vince Staples Mad Cool Festival 2019
Image credit: Andy Ford
Day two: Vince Staples

This was Vince's first-ever live show in the Spanish capital, and he pulled out all the stops for it. Backed by a multi-screen installation that displayed scenes from classic sitcoms and cartoons like Seinfeld and South Park (which, at times, hilariously featured the rapper himself), Vince proceeded to blast through a blistering set of his energetic tunes.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Day two: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Aussie rockers RBCF battled the heat with a stellar set of their festival-favourite tunes.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Day three: Gossip

Gossip provided the ultimate nostalgia trip — because who didn't rinse 'Standing in the Way of Control' when it first came out?

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: NME/Andy Ford
Day three: The Cure

Fresh from their Glastonbury headline set, The Cure continued their run of huge 2019 shows with a stunning Mad Cool set — and they might have just had the biggest crowd of the weekend for it, too.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Day three: The 1975

“Whoever fucking put my band on at the same time as The Cure needs a fucking slap!" Matty Healy told the crowd at one point. He may have been missing The Cure, but the crowd watching The 1975 were thoroughly enjoying Healy's band's killer festival set.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Day three: Robyn

Name a more perfect trio of set-closing songs than 'Missing U', 'Call Your Girlfriend' and 'With Every Heartbeat', which Robyn dropped at the end of her Mad Cool set. We'll wait.