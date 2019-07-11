Metronomy: How they made the delicious summer anthem, ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’

If you’ve ever wondered what Lipps Inc’s ‘Funky Town’ would sound like if covered by a blues band, Metronomy might have the answer for you. Their latest single ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’ is a certified electro-pop banger that pairs the thumping electronic production of the band with a traditional blues song structure. The results are absolutely glorious, obviously.

“I was mucking around and I played a 12-bar blues and I’d never made a blues song before,” said band leader Joe Mount at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid. “Then I got the lyrics down, and I was comparing someone to hot water and sparkling water – it got to the point where it felt a bit of a joke, but I thought to myself, ‘it doesn’t need to be a joke’ – it can be sincere. It’s a nice little ditty.”

Indeed, it is. Much like the rest of the band’s new album ‘Metronomy Forever‘, out later this year, where the group mix rock’n’roll (‘Insecurity’), electropop (‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’) and beyond, with dazzling results. It wasn’t all fun and games making it, Joe said.

“To cut a long story short, I made a record which wasn’t very good and then went back to earlier versions of songs and made some more music and then it was good,” he tells us. “It was slightly troublesome. I’ve always been bloody minded about stuff and sure of it, this was the first time that I was less sure of myself.”

Watch the interview above to hear more about the album and their return to the live circuit this summer.