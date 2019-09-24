They covered Iggy!
Last night (September 23) Nasty Cherry played their first ever show in the UK as part of NME’s Girls To The Front series, which champions female and non-binary artists. The band, who were put together by Charli XCX, took to Dalston boozer the Shacklewell Arms for an intimate gig that showcased unreleased music and even a cover of The Stooges classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.
The sellout show was packed, with the Shacklewell Arms filled with eager fans and even the band’s family (some of whom were watching them perform for the first time!) If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who managed to get their hands on tickets, here’s everything that went down. And keep an eye on NME for details on how to get tickets for NME’s next Girls to the Front show.
Strike a pose
The band joined us backstage for a quick photoshoot, before they jumped onstage.
Raise a fist
The band bounded on stage, and all raised a fist in the air before kicking off the show with 'Roses'.
Ready made rockstars
You wouldn't believe this was the band's first UK show, as they seemed like seasoned pros.
“I fucking love this song”
"I fucking love this song we're doing next," vocalist Gabriette told the crowd before 'Live Forever'. "It's so good." Well, she's not wrong.
Having a sing-a-long
The band may have only released three songs, but the audience knew the words to each one, and even moshed to the new tunes.
Slowing it down
"All right – we're going to take it down a notch. It's fucking hot...does everybody have water or a drink?" Gabriette asked the crowd, before Nasty Cherry played unreleased tune 'Somebody To Use'.
‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
"On this next one you're going to sing with me... It's not us but you're going to know it" vocalist Gabriette told the crowd, before the band launched into a raucous cover of The Stooges ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog'.
A family affair
It wasn't just eager fans trying to catch Nasty Cherry for their first UK show – the audience was also full of the band's pals. "We have two Brits in the band and their parents are here!" Gabriette told crowd, before the band's last song.
All they do is win
Nasty Cherry ended the show with their debut single 'Win'. It was a fitting end, as their UK debut felt like a massive win for the band!
Nasty Cherry played:
‘Roses’
‘What Do You Like In Me’
‘Live Forever’
‘Taxi Hell’
‘Somebody To Use’
‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
‘Music With Your Dad’
‘Win’