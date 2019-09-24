They covered Iggy!

Last night (September 23) Nasty Cherry played their first ever show in the UK as part of NME’s Girls To The Front series, which champions female and non-binary artists. The band, who were put together by Charli XCX, took to Dalston boozer the Shacklewell Arms for an intimate gig that showcased unreleased music and even a cover of The Stooges classic ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.

The sellout show was packed, with the Shacklewell Arms filled with eager fans and even the band's family (some of whom were watching them perform for the first time!)