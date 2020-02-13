NME Awards 2020: see all the stunning pictures from the winner’s room

We know who won the trophies and about all the amazing performances at the NME Awards 2020, but what about what went on behind the scenes? Backstage in the depths of the O2 Academy Brixton we set up the winner’s room, where all the victorious artists and stars at the ceremony joined us for a quick chat and to snap a few pictures.
Check out all the stunning pictures below.
1AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey, live and direct after winning the trophy for Best British Song.
2Christine and the Queens
Christine swung by the bash to give Robyn the trophy for Songwriter of the Decade.
3Christine and the Queens and Charli XCX
And then snapped a pic with pal and collaborator Charli XCX.
4Annie Mac
A vision in sequins, Annie Mac joined the party to give Courtney Love the coveted Icon Award.
5Avelino
Avelino joined in the fun – presenting his mate Little Simz with the Best British Album award.
6Avelino, Little Simz and her mum, and Abbie McCarthy
Little Simz brought her Mum up on stage when she collected her trophy, and then she joined in the backstage pictures!
7Beabadoobee
It all kicked off backstage with Beabadoobee!
8Beabadoobee
Who then proceeded to find a new use for her first NME Award.
9FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs in the first of her flawless outfits.
10FKA Twigs
Whilst there, she snapped a pic with Slowthai.
11FKA Twigs
And she joined us again after winning the award for Best British Solo Act!
12Billy Bragg
Here he is! Billy Bragg popped up to the winner’s room for a snap.
13Ella Eyre
Strong suit game from Ella Eyre here.
14Easy Life
After their iconic acceptance speech, where frontman Murray Matravers serenaded the crowd with Maroon 5, the Easy Life lads sipped a glass of vino whilst having their picture taken.
15Charli XCX
It’s Charli, baby!
16Clara Amfo
No pictures, please!
17Yungblud
Don’t look so shocked, Dom! You won!
18Clairo
It’s our Best New Act In The World winner, Clairo!
19The Cure and The Eavis Family
20
The Cure’s Robert Smith with Glastonbury bosses Emily and Michael Eavis.
21Emily Eavis
It’s our Godlike Genius, the one and only Emily Eavis!
22Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis
A family portrait, celebrating Glastonbury’s win for Best Festival in the World.
23Yannis Philippakis and Matty Healy
Just two pals having fun backstage!
24Yannis Philippakis and Matty Healy
Bow down.
25Foals
Foals are old hands at this – this is their fourth NME Award!
26Enter Shikari and and CEO Nordoff Robbins Sandra Schembri
Fresh from presenting the award for Best New British Act.
27Foals and Robert Smith
Foals jumped at the chance to grab a picture with Robert Smith.
28KSI
Rocking out.
29Kim Petras
Pop princess Kim Petras posed up a storm in our backstage studio.
30Julie Adenuga and Katherine Ryan
Our hosts popped by before the show began
31Julie Adenuga and Katherine Ryan
A few snaps before they took to the stage.
32Mura Masa
Mura Masa was so emotional about his award that he got choked up.
33Matty Healy
Candid shot of Matty and his award.
34The 1975
The band celebrate their whopping three wins – could look a bit more excited, lads!
35Little Simz
Raise your hand if you’ve just won your first NME Award!
36Kurupt FM
The mockumentary stars hopped backstage after presenting on the main stage!
37Micheal Ward
Two’s a charm for Micheal Ward, who took home the collected the award for best film for Blue Story, AND best film actor!
38Mura Masa and Slowthai
The pals celebrate their win for best collaboration by chomping down on their award.
39Nick Grimshaw
Grimmy taking a moment to try and remember to whether he turned the oven off.
40The Cure
Hold it close, Robert.