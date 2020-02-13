Awards 2020

NME Awards 2020: see all the stunning pictures from the winner’s room

All the action you won't have seen

Hannah Mylrea

We know who won the trophies and about all the amazing performances at the NME Awards 2020, but what about what went on behind the scenes? Backstage in the depths of the O2 Academy Brixton we set up the winner’s room, where all the victorious artists and stars at the ceremony joined us for a quick chat and to snap a few pictures.

Check out all the stunning pictures below.

1
AJ Tracey

Credit: Dean Chalkley

AJ Tracey, live and direct after winning the trophy for Best British Song.

2
Christine and the Queens

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Christine swung by the bash to give Robyn the trophy for Songwriter of the Decade.

3
Christine and the Queens and Charli XCX

Credit: Dean Chalkley

And then snapped a pic with pal and collaborator Charli XCX.

4
Annie Mac

Credit: Dean Chalkley

A vision in sequins, Annie Mac joined the party to give Courtney Love the coveted Icon Award.

5
Avelino

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Avelino joined in the fun – presenting his mate Little Simz with the Best British Album award.

6
Avelino, Little Simz and her mum, and Abbie McCarthy

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Little Simz brought her Mum up on stage when she collected her trophy, and then she joined in the backstage pictures!

7
Beabadoobee

Credit: Dean Chalkley

It all kicked off backstage with Beabadoobee!

8
Beabadoobee

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Who then proceeded to find a new use for her first NME Award.

9
FKA Twigs

Credit: Dean Chalkley

FKA Twigs in the first of her flawless outfits.

10
FKA Twigs

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Whilst there, she snapped a pic with Slowthai.

11
FKA Twigs

Credit: Dean Chalkley

And she joined us again after winning the award for Best British Solo Act!

12
Billy Bragg

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Here he is! Billy Bragg popped up to the winner’s room for a snap.

13
Ella Eyre

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Strong suit game from Ella Eyre here.

14
Easy Life

Credit: Dean Chalkley

After their iconic acceptance speech, where frontman Murray Matravers serenaded the crowd with Maroon 5, the Easy Life lads sipped a glass of vino whilst having their picture taken.

15
Charli XCX

Credit: Dean Chalkley

It’s Charli, baby!

16
Clara Amfo

Credit: Dean Chalkley

No pictures, please!

17
Yungblud

Don’t look so shocked, Dom! You won!

18
Clairo

Credit: Dean Chalkley

It’s our Best New Act In The World winner, Clairo!

19
The Cure and The Eavis Family

20

The Cure’s Robert Smith with Glastonbury bosses Emily and Michael Eavis.

21
Emily Eavis

Credit: Dean Chalkley

It’s our Godlike Genius, the one and only Emily Eavis!

22
Michael Eavis and Emily Eavis

Credit: Dean Chalkley

A family portrait, celebrating Glastonbury’s win for Best Festival in the World.

23
Yannis Philippakis and Matty Healy

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Just two pals having fun backstage!

24
Yannis Philippakis and Matty Healy

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Bow down.

25
Foals

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Foals are old hands at this – this is their fourth NME Award!

26
Enter Shikari and and CEO Nordoff Robbins Sandra Schembri

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Fresh from presenting the award for Best New British Act.

27
Foals and Robert Smith

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Foals jumped at the chance to grab a picture with Robert Smith.

28
KSI

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Rocking out.

29
Kim Petras

Pop princess Kim Petras posed up a storm in our backstage studio.

30
Julie Adenuga and Katherine Ryan

Our hosts popped by before the show began

31
Julie Adenuga and Katherine Ryan

A few snaps before they took to the stage.

32
Mura Masa

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Mura Masa was so emotional about his award that he got choked up.

33
Matty Healy

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Candid shot of Matty and his award.

34
The 1975

The band celebrate their whopping three wins – could look a bit more excited, lads!

35
Little Simz

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Raise your hand if you’ve just won your first NME Award!

36
Kurupt FM

Credit: Dean Chalkley

The mockumentary stars hopped backstage after presenting on the main stage!

37
Micheal Ward

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Two’s a charm for Micheal Ward, who took home the collected the award for best film for Blue Story, AND best film actor!

38
Mura Masa and Slowthai

Credit: Dean Chalkley

The pals celebrate their win for best collaboration by chomping down on their award.

39
Nick Grimshaw

Credit: Dean Chalkley

Grimmy taking a moment to try and remember to whether he turned the oven off.

 

40
The Cure

Hold it close, Robert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.