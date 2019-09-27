Put your music knowledge to the test with this week’s NME crossword

While away the hours this weekend by taking on Trevor Hungerford's latest tricky NME crossword: go on, give it a go...

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+8A Bitter Sweet Symphony, 6 Hit, 9 People, 13 Our Frank, 15 Sulk, 18 Drag, 21 Once, 23 Uncle Sam, 24+11A Come Of Age, 25 Pet, 26 Anyone, 30 Sit, 31 Gone, 34+17A Next Year, 35 Ozric, 36 Listen, 37 Akon.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Best Of You, 2+27A Tim Hardin, 3 Echoes, 4 Song, 5 Empire, 6 Hip, 12+7D Anarchy In The UK, 13 OK Computer, 14 NWA, 16 Ulysses, 19 Rio, 20+10D Green On Red, 22 Cath, 26 Angel, 28 Ringo, 29 INXS, 32 Eat, 33 RCA, 35 On.