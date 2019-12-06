Trending:

It’s that time of week – here’s the legendary NME crossword

How many clues can you solve?

Trevor Hungerford

It’s the end of another long week – so why not celebrate getting through it with the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, it’s time to pop the kettle on and prepare to test your musical knowledge.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A No Distance Left To Run, 10 Magdalene, 11 Ulysses, 12 Respect, 14 Hunger, 17 Who, 20 Rico, 22 Iowa, 26+3D Bend Sinister, 28 Yardbirds, 29 Wyman, 31 Casuals, 34 EMI, 35 Yoko, 36 Word.

ANSWERS DOWN

1+21A Nutbush City Limits, 2+37A Dirty Harry, 4+24A Almost Blue, 5 Cigar, 6 Liars, 7 Feeder, 13 Evolve, 15+8D No Words Left, 16 R.I.P. 17 World, 18 I’m A Boy, 19 Stan, 23 Abba, 24 Bros, 25 Us, 27 Donkey, 29 Wish, 30 Marr, 31 Cry, 32 Uno, 33 Low, 34 End.

