Trending:
Blogs

Start your weekend here – it’s the NME crossword

How many clues can you solve?

Will Richards

Got no Friday night plans? Get the kettle on, and sit down with the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, it’s time to prepare your musical knowledge.

NME crossword

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

Advertisement

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 The Only One I Know, 9 Paper Cuts, 10 Own It, 11 Fly, 12 All Over, 13 Egg, 15 Hut, 17 Rock Lobster, 19 Pill, 20 Tyne, 21 As, 23 Calm, 25 Paris, 29 Ray, 30 Limbo, 31 Anna, 32 Ian, 34 Nil, 36 Art.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Top Of The Pops, 2+28D Empty Souls, 3 Norgaard, 4+35A Your Lucky Day In Hell, 5 Nashville, 6+33A In Our Gun, 7+26A No Need To Argue, 8 Wet, 14 Girls, 16 Tolerance, 18 Barcelona, 21 A.M. 22 Israel, 24 Lament, 27 Gong.

Advertisement
Advertisement
News

General Election 2019: Conservatives declared winners after disastrous night for Labour

Nick Reilly -
Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson will both stand down as party leaders.
Read more
Music News

General Election: Stormzy, Thom Yorke and Yungblud lead reactions as Conservatives secure huge victory

Nick Reilly -
"I'm so sad we lost this fight".
Read more
Features

Edward Norton: “If you take your work seriously, it’s all-consuming”

Olly Richards -
The 'Fight Club' star on working with Thom Yorke, new film 'Motherless Brooklyn' and building a Hollywood legacy
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.