Start your weekend here – it’s the NME crossword

Got no Friday night plans? Get the kettle on, and sit down with the legendary NME crossword. Compiled, as always, by Trevor Hungerford, it’s time to prepare your musical knowledge.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword. How many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 The Only One I Know, 9 Paper Cuts, 10 Own It, 11 Fly, 12 All Over, 13 Egg, 15 Hut, 17 Rock Lobster, 19 Pill, 20 Tyne, 21 As, 23 Calm, 25 Paris, 29 Ray, 30 Limbo, 31 Anna, 32 Ian, 34 Nil, 36 Art.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Top Of The Pops, 2+28D Empty Souls, 3 Norgaard, 4+35A Your Lucky Day In Hell, 5 Nashville, 6+33A In Our Gun, 7+26A No Need To Argue, 8 Wet, 14 Girls, 16 Tolerance, 18 Barcelona, 21 A.M. 22 Israel, 24 Lament, 27 Gong.