Test your music knowledge with the first NME crossword of 2020

It’s back! The NME Crossword has bravely stepped into a new decade to keep you on your toes when it comes to testing your music knowledge. Here’s a brand new edition of our weekly crossword to kick off 2020, compiled, as ever, by Trevor Hungerford.

Here are the answers to the NME Crossword dated December 20 — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A What Took You So Long, 5+11A Before You Go, 12+13A Ed O’Brien, 14 Loss, 19 Estelle, 22 Noises, 23+27A Hymn To Her, 25+42A Art Angels, 26 You, 29 La Bamba, 32 Slide, 35 So, 36+18 Lego House, 38 ESG, 40 No, 41 Eva, 43 Genesis.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Why Me, Why Not? 2 Aqua, 3 Two More Years, 4 O’Rourke, 6 Enya, 7 On-U, 8 Eloise, 10 Great, 15 Open Arms, 16 Munich, 17 Plan, 20 Soho, 21+39D It’s A Gas, 24 Yule, 28 Ocean, 30 Bis, 31 Bones, 33 Lies, 34 Drag, 37 One, 38 Eon.