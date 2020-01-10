Blogs

Test your music knowledge with the first NME crossword of 2020

How many can you get this week?

Trevor Hungerford
NME Crossword

It’s back! The NME Crossword has bravely stepped into a new decade to keep you on your toes when it comes to testing your music knowledge. Here’s a brand new edition of our weekly crossword to kick off 2020, compiled, as ever, by Trevor Hungerford.

NME Crossword

Here are the answers to the NME Crossword dated December 20 — how many did you get?

Advertisement

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A What Took You So Long, 5+11A Before You Go, 12+13A Ed O’Brien, 14 Loss, 19 Estelle, 22 Noises, 23+27A Hymn To Her, 25+42A Art Angels, 26 You, 29 La Bamba, 32 Slide, 35 So, 36+18 Lego House, 38 ESG, 40 No, 41 Eva, 43 Genesis.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Why Me, Why Not? 2 Aqua, 3 Two More Years, 4 O’Rourke, 6 Enya, 7 On-U, 8 Eloise, 10 Great, 15 Open Arms, 16 Munich, 17 Plan, 20 Soho, 21+39D It’s A Gas, 24 Yule, 28 Ocean, 30 Bis, 31 Bones, 33 Lies, 34 Drag, 37 One, 38 Eon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Features

Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

Mark Beaumont -
One of the greatest.
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.