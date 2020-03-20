Blogs

Here’s your coffee break distraction – it’s this week’s NME crossword

Trevor Hungerford

You don’t need us to tell you it’s a weird time at the moment. But if you’re in need of a brief distraction – why not try this week’s NME crossword. Compiled by our crossword extraordinaire Trevor Hungerford, get your printer out the loft, sharpen your pencil, and spend half an hour testing your music knowledge.

 

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get:

ANSWERS ACROSS
1 Many Of Horror, 8 Fat, 9 Power Over Me, 10 Karma, 11+20D Flo Rida, 12 Crass, 13 Hands, 15 I Got Stung, 17 Strange, 19 Marilyn, 21 Union Gap, 24 Dave, 29 ELO, 30 Bega, 31 Die, 34+26A Hotel Yorba, 35 Watch, 36 Glam.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Map Of The Soul, 2 New Born, 3 Ozric, 4 Have A Nice Day, 5 Rory Storm, 6 One Kiss, 7 Steam, 8 For Your Love, 14 Sun, 16 Gone, 18 Rainbow, 22 Night, 23 Pod, 25 Eller, 27 Ring, 28 BE, 32 Tom, 33 Oh, 34 Ha.

