Time to test your musical knowledge with this week’s NME crossword

In this weird new normal it can be hard to keep track of what day of the week it is – so we’re here to help. It’s Friday! Which means it’s time to see just how good your musical knowledge actually is with this week’s legendary NME crossword. Print it out, sharpen your pencil, and let’s see how many of the devilishly tricky clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get:

ANSWERS ACROSS

1 Come As You Are, 9 Sometimes, 10 Walls, 11 Miner, 12 Tunnels, 13 Bart, 14 Charly, 15 Song, 17 Regret, 19+29A Ivy And Gold, 20 Ringo, 22+6D Erase/Rewind, 30 XTC, 31 Me, 32 Never, 33 Young.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Cash Machine, 2+24A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, 3 Actor, 4 Ya Mama, 5 Upsetters, 7 Oasis, 8+28A Blue Moon Rising, 13 Byrds, 16 Goo, 18 True, 21 Lodger, 23 Ernie, 25 Relay, 26 Saxon, 27 Nice, 28 REM.