NME People Of The Year 2016: Millie Bobby Brown

For dominating 2016 telly and making it cool to be different

Who: Eleven

Why: As the Eggo-loving ‘science experiment with a heart’ star of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown uttered a mere 246 words across eight hours of television, but honestly, she had us at “Eleven”. Yes, yes, RIP Barb and all that, but it was Brown’s turn as the telekinetic best friend everyone wishes they’d had that gave Netflix’s ’80s-set nostalgia fest its emotional centre. Eleven was part X-Man, part E.T. and all awesome. In the wake of the show’s success, meanwhile, the 12-year-old English actress revealed herself to be as much of a badass as the character she played. Whether through her adorable YouTube karaoke videos, rocking the Emmys with her Stranger Things co-stars, or ordering a venti latte at Starbucks in the style of Adele, no one seemed to be having a better time in 2016 than Millie Bobby Brown, and no one could begrudge her it.

What she said: “At the end of the day, I just do my job. I love my art. But I genuinely want to change the world.”

What people say about her: “To find someone that is able to convey that sense of character and to be talking without talking, that’s a hard enough thing for an adult actor to do. But for someone who’s 11 years old is just… it’s almost freaky how good she is” – Ross Duffer, co-creator of Stranger Things

How she made the world a better place: Have you seen her rapping to Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’?

