NME Radio Roundup 11 May 2020: Glass Animals, Arlo Parks and more

A few weeks ago Glass Animals announced their new album ‘Dreamland’, sharing the record’s title track with the reveal. A glorious, expansive cut of the band’s woozy psych-pop, it was a must add for this week’s NME Radio playlist. The new album drops in July – and if this, and previous singles ‘Your Love (Déjà Vu)’ and ‘Tokyo Drifting’, are anything to go by it’s going to be excellent.

Also new for this week we’ve got Arlo Parks’ latest single ‘Black Dog’, a powerful song she’s explained was written “to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today’s world.”

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:

On the A List Khruangbin ‘Time (You and I)’ First up on the A List we’ve got the new single from Khruangbin. Taken from their upcoming album ‘Mordechai’, the slinky slice embraces the band’s kaleidoscopic sound – fusing strutting funk, joyful surf-rock and dreamy psychedelic rock. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Glass Animals ‘Dreamland’ Filled with misty layered vocals and pealing synth chords, the title track from Glass Animal’s anticipated third album is a lilting slice of dreamy sunshine. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music On the B List Gorillaz ‘How Far? (feat. Tony Allen and Skepta)’ With their latest release Gorillaz are paying tribute to the late, great Tony Allen. A longtime collaborator of Damon Albarn, the two had a long-running musical relationship which included supergroup The Good, the Bad & the Queen. ‘How Far’ was written with Skepta just before lockdown, and is a stormy three minutes centred around Allen’s powerhouse drumlines. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Arlo Parks ‘Black Dog’ Arlo Parks’ emotive new single ‘Black Dog’ is beautifully honest. Offering jangling acoustic guitar Parks honestly depicts her experience of helping a friend with mental health difficulties, in a song she hopes will help people who are struggling feel less isolated. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Fontaines D.C. ‘A Hero’s Death’ Almost a year since dropping their blistering debut ‘Dogrel’, Fontaines D.C. are gearing up to release their second record ‘A Hero’s Death’, and its title track is new to the NME Radio playlist this week. Filled with growling post-punk riffs and a thumping rhythm section, and topped by frontman Grian Chatten’s distinctive, barking vocals, it’s another stonking release from the Irish band. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music The Magic Gang ‘Take Back The Track’ On ‘Take Back The Track’ The Magic Gang have imbued their slick indie-pop with a healthy dose of funk and Northern soul, and it slaps. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music On the C List Mahalia ‘Too Nice’ First up on the C List we’ve got Mahalia’s ‘Too Nice’. Taken from her lockdown produced ‘Isolation Tapes EP’, it combines her silky R&B vocals with Destiny’s Child-tinted beats and early ’00s production; and the results will be caught in your head for the next week. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Little Simz ‘might bang, might not’ With its stripped back, skittering beats and simple bassline, ‘might bang, might not’ puts the full focus on Little Simz’s outstanding vocals, in a brilliant cut from her new EP. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever ‘Falling Thunder’ In an alternative universe, Rolling Blackouts’ upcoming album would be the ideal soundtrack to a hazy summer of festivals and road trips with your mates. Sadly life had other plans – but that doesn’t mean we won’t be blasting new single ‘Falling Thunder’, tinnie in hand, for the next few months. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music NZCA Lines ‘Real Good Time’ The last addition to NME Radio this week is ‘Real Good Time’. A squelchy, funk-infused stonker, it’s one to add to the playlist for your next, Zoom-facilitated club night. Listen: Spotify | Apple Music