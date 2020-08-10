NME Radio Roundup 10 August 2020: Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Dominic Fike and more

Whilst we were perfecting our banana bread and stuck in endless Zoom quizzes during lockdown, musicians have kept themselves busy. Everyone from Charli XCX to Little Simz and Taylor Swift out did us all by writing, recording and releasing stellar albums and EPs from lockdown, and now it’s the turn of Billie Eilish to show off her quarantunes.

“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me,” she explained of jazzy new single ‘My Future’, adding: “When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth.” The shimmering new release is brilliant, and was a must add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.

Also new for this week we’ve got massive collaborations from SG Lewis, Robyn & Channel Tres, as well as Bon Iver, Jenny Lewis and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a choice cut from the new Dominic Fike album.

Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists: