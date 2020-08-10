NME Radio Roundup 10 August 2020: Billie Eilish, Bon Iver, Dominic Fike and more

Whilst we were perfecting our banana bread and stuck in endless Zoom quizzes during lockdown, musicians have kept themselves busy. Everyone from Charli XCX to Little Simz and Taylor Swift out did us all by writing, recording and releasing stellar albums and EPs from lockdown, and now it’s the turn of Billie Eilish to show off her quarantunes.
“We wrote this at the very beginning of quarantine. It’s a song that’s really really personal and special to me,” she explained of jazzy new single ‘My Future’, adding: “When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at – hopeful, excited and a craaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth.” The shimmering new release is brilliant, and was a must add for this week’s NME Radio playlist.
Also new for this week we’ve got massive collaborations from SG Lewis, Robyn & Channel Tres, as well as Bon Iver, Jenny Lewis and Bruce Springsteen, as well as a choice cut from the new Dominic Fike album.
Here are all this week’s additions to the NME 1 & 2 playlists:
On the A List
SG Lewis, Robyn & Channel Tres
‘Impact’
Want to know what you would have been dancing to this summer if festivals hadn’t all been cancelled? Well, look no further than ‘Impact’. The shimmering slice of disco and house-infused slice of electronic goodness sees producer SG Lewis link up with Robyn and Channel Tres, resulting in this floor-filling, foot-stomping belter.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the B List
Billie Eilish
‘my future’
Eilish’s first release of new music since Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’ is a woozy lo-fi number. Opening with hazy piano twinkles accompanying Eilish’s whispered vocals, midway in a shuffling beat joins the fray, turning it into a skittering slice of jazz-flecked dream pop.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Bon Iver
‘AUATC’
Bon Iver have been busy the past few weeks. Alongside appearing on Taylor Swift’s surprise new album ‘Folklore’, Justin Vernon and co have found the time to release ‘AUATC’ (short for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’), a jubilant two-minutes of indietronica. With vocal contributions from Jenny Lewis and actual Bruce Springsteen, is a beauty.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Glass Animals
‘It’s All So Incredibly Loud’
Glass Animals‘ new album ‘Dreamland’ is perfect for the current heatwave. Stuffed full of effervescent pop nuggets, we’ve selected ‘It’s All So Incredibly Loud’ for the playlist this week, a cinematic slow-burner that succinctly conveys the stomach-dropping sensation that comes after you give bad news.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Oscar Lang
‘Get Out’
Filled with jangly brit-pop guitars and growling vocals, the latest from Dirty Hit’s Oscar Lang is a smasher.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
On the C List
Disclosure & Fatoumata Diawara
‘Douha (Mali Mali)’
For the latest single from Disclosure‘s upcoming third album ‘ENERGY’ they’ve teamed up with Mali’s Fatoumata Diawara, for the scintillating ‘Douha (Mali Mali)’. Singing a celebration of her birthplace, it’s a joy-filled tribute to her home country.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Beabadoobee
‘Sorry’
If Beabadoobee‘s latest single ‘Sorry’ is anything to go by, her highly anticipated debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’ is going to be killer. The apology song sees Bea channel mid-2000s rock, with ‘Sorry’ gradually building before it erupting into a raucous, Evanescence– evoking apex.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Dominic Fike
‘Cancel Me’
With its glitching production and catchier-than-a-rash hooks, this cut from Dominic Fike absolutely slaps.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
Jadu Heart
‘Burning Hour’
“We all perform rituals to keep our hearts above water, ‘Burning Hour’ is about embracing that to the point of no return, where you might find yourself drowning”, duo Jadu Heart explain of their latest single. One for fans of Maribou State of Khruangbin, it’s a glorious tune.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music
CRi
‘Runaway’
To start with, French-Canadian producer CRi couldn’t get new single ‘Runaway’ quite right. Having worked on “at least fifteen” different version of the song, things eventually clicked into place thanks to vocalist Sophia Bel who swung by the studio and helped put together the otherworldly vocal line. The results? A sparkling cut of lush electronica.
Listen: Spotify | Apple Music