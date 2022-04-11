NME Radio Roundup 11 April 2022: Harry Styles, Wet Leg, Liam Gallagher and more

The luminous, reflective lead single of Harry Styles’ third solo album ‘As It Was’ is a journey. As NME’s Rhian Daly has noted : “It takes us from the depths of despair and self-medication ( ‘Harry, you’re no good alone / Why are you sitting at home on the floor? / What kind of pills are you on ?’) to embark on new beginnings, even if they are ones still accompanied by the peaks and troughs of life.” – Karen Gwee

Wet Leg ‘Ur Mum’

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album is, as we said in our five-star review: “an instant classic debut that justifies the hype”; and killer new single ‘Ur Mum’ is no exception. On the breakup anthem, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers dole out burn after burn: “When I think about what you’ve become / I feel sorry for your mum… You said that you tried your best / Why’s this such a fucking mess?” They’re not mad, just disappointed. – KG

Liam Gallagher 'C'mon You Know' Liam Gallagher's latest is primed for mighty stadium singalongs. Clap along to 'C'mon You Know', the title track of his new album out next month and a song that revels in love, freedom and joy. Liam's called it "the sound of the summer" – and he might well be right. – KG

Foals 'Looking High' Yannis Philippakis indulges nostalgia on new Foals single 'Looking High', which he's said "is looking back to a more hedonistic time in my life, and a more innocent time in society in general, pre-pandemic and before the existential threat of climate change" – an era we all wish we could return to. – KG

Florence + the Machine 'My Love – Dave Glass Animals Remix' Florence Welch has said that the single 'My Love', from the new Florence + the Machine album 'Dance Fever', started as a "sad little poem" in her kitchen, before she turned it into a floor-filler she compared to "Nick Cave at the club". Dave Bayley of Glass Animals pushes it further into that territory with this banging remix. – KG

On the C List:

Red Hot Chili Peppers 'These Are The Ways' 'These Are The Ways' is the second single from Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album 'Unlimited Love', which marks the momentous return of John Frusciante to the Chili Peppers fold. This song surveys the state of America, issuing pleas to politicians ("Please step down from your bully machine") and knowing statements of intent ("I just want to thrive and there's gonna be hystеria"). – KG

Maggie Rogers 'That's Where I Am' This July, Maggie Rogers returns with her second album 'Surrender'. "This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in," she's said of the record in a new trailer. "When I finally let go, hoping it would break the numbness, shock me back in. I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control." Radiant single 'That's Where I Am' finds Rogers exploring that distortion, marshalling it to her own will. – KG

Vince Staples 'Rose Street' Less than a year after dropping his self-titled album, Vince Staples is back with 'Ramona Park Broke My Heart'. On 'Rose Street', the rapper tells a fraught tale of romance, his talent for devastating bars still undeniable: "I'm married to the money, don't be playing games / Only bringing flowers to the homie's grave." – KG