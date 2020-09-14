NME Radio Roundup, 14 September 2020: SZA & Ty Dolla $ign, Beabadoobee, Gorillaz & Robert Smith and more

We’re pretty much smack in the middle of September, a month that’s already seen some massive comebacks: there’s SZA’s slinky Ty Dolla $ign collaboration ‘Hit Different’, New Order’s first song in nearly five years and Shame returning with ‘Alphabet’, their first new material since their 2018 debut ‘Songs of Praise’.

All of the above have made it onto this week’s list of fresh additions to the NME Radio playlists, where they’re joined by Gorillaz’s interstellar team-up with The Cure legend Robert Smith and Bring Me The Horizon’s link-up with Yungblud.

Check out what’s new on NME 1 & 2:

On The A List:

Beabadoobee

‘Worth It’

‘Worth It’ is the latest taste of Beabadoobee’s upcoming debut album ‘Fake It Flowers’, which was previously previewed with ‘Care’ and ‘Sorry’. On this confessional indie-pop song, the rising Londoner coos about troubled relationships and teenage infidelity.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On The B List:

Gorillaz (feat. Robert Smith)

‘Strange Timez’

The Cure frontman is the latest star name to have been recruited for Gorillaz’s forthcoming collaborative album ‘Song Machine’. The result is a head-spinning, psychedelic rock creation that’ll lift you into the cosmos.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

New Order

‘Be A Rebel’

‘Be A Rebel’ marks New Order’s first new song in nearly five years. According to frontman Bernard Sumner, the band decided that they wanted the uplifting dance track to be a soothing balm for these tough times: “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together.”

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

SZA (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

‘Hit Different’

After three long years (albeit with several soundtrack contributions to tide us over), SZA is finally back with her first proper offering since 2017’s ‘Ctrl’. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and production from The Neptunes, ‘Hit Different’ is a smooth and assured R&B number about a love affair that slowly becomes more serious over time.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Shame

‘Alphabet’

‘Alphabet’ marks Shame’s first new music release since their 2018 debut. This surging track was written while frontman Charlie Steen was “experiencing a series of surreal dreams”, which were later used as inspiration for the song’s bizarre music video.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Micra

‘Under My Skin’

Sydney dream-pop duo Micra’s new single ‘Under My Skin’ will linger in your mind long after it fades out. It’s a lush, ethereal tune for fans of Tame Impala and Beach House.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

On The C List:

Matilda Mann

‘Happy Anniversary, Stranger’

Mann dropped her debut EP ‘If That Makes Sense’ back in February, and three more singles have since followed. The latest from the west London singer-songwriter is ‘Happy Anniversary, Stranger’, a tender, starry-eyed ditty that bodes well for her next project.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

Bring Me The Horizon x Yungblud

‘Obey’

Bring Me The Horizon and Yungblud have never shied away from using anger as inspiration, but they’ve never sounded as mad as they do on ‘Obey’. The head-banging anthem, a metal-meets-EDM storm, captures the two at their most ferocious as they rage against the oppressors of the world.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

MICHELLE (feat. Arlo Parks)

‘Sunrise’

New York collective MICHELLE have invited none other than recent NME cover star Arlo Parks to remix their jazzy July single ‘Sunrise’, and the end product is a reworking that you’ll want to put on repeat.

Listen: Spotify | Apple Music

